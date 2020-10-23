LIFESPAN: Therapy animals can come in all shapes and sizes

Therapy dogs come in all shapes and sizes and we've all seen them at work. Whether at the mall, the grocery store, or walking down the street, therapy dogs are working for their owners.

While the initial reaction for most is to approach a service dog, these dogs are at work. Some wear "I'm friendly! Ask if you can pet me!" patches, in which case you can ask the handler if it's okay to interact with the working pooch.

Cats have been used for therapy as well, for individuals that may be intimidated or afraid of dogs. The difficulty with cats as therapy animals is that they aren't as easily transported as dogs, and aren't usually trained as service animals as they often aren't large enough to perform tasks in the event of a medical emergency.

They are common in nursing homes as they weave in and out of rooms, checking in on all the patients, pausing to snooze and snuggle. They also aid elderly suffering from dementia.

Equine therapy is popular among individuals with a multitude of behaviors. Caring for a large animal requires your full attention, and offers a break from whatever disruptive thoughts or behaviors are taking place (anger, abuse, learning disabilities, etc.).