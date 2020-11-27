LIFESPAN: Tips for your home, personal, and financial safety

Do you have an aging parent or relative you're worried about? Or maybe you're an older adult yourself, concerned about your well-being.
There's good reason to be concerned.
According to the Home Safety Council, more than 7,000 adults age 65 and older die each year from injuries sustained in the home. Over half of those are caused by falls.
Fortunately, many injuries are preventable. Making simple changes to the home such as installing smoke detectors, providing adequate lighting, and eliminating tripping hazards can literally mean the difference between life and death. And it's important to look out for personal safety, too.
There are many ways to help keep older adults safe, from making simple changes in the home to becoming aware of personal and financial safety measures. Most measures simply make sense, and can apply to every household and person, not just for the older crowd!
Regarding home safety
- Make sure pathways in and around the home are well-lighted. Make sure the top and bottom of stairs have plenty of light.
- Install and maintain secure handrails for all stairways, even those with just two or three steps. The Home Safety Council recommends handrails on each side of stairway and that extend the full length of the stairway.
- Keep walkways and stairways free of clutter. This includes sidewalks and outside stairs.
- Wear shoes in the house with non-slip soles. Do not walk around in socks or bare feet.
- Install grab bars in bathtubs and showers. Use non-slip bath mats or strips to prevent falls.
- Wipe up spills immediately.
- Make sure throw rugs and area rugs don't slip by securing them with tape. Better yet, eliminate them altogether.
- Install smoke alarms on every floor, including the basement, and inside and outside every sleeping area. If you are hard of hearing, install special smoke detectors that flash strobe lights.
- Change the batteries on fire and carbon monoxide alarms at least once a year. Better yet, make it a habit to change them when the time change occurs, twice a year. Check fire and carbon monoxide alarms monthly to ensure they are working.
For your personal safety
- Leave at least one light on inside and outside the home when you're not home.
- When you're away for an extended period, don't let it show. Use timers to turn on lights at varied times to make it look like you're home. Cancel newspaper deliveries, have the post office hold your mail, and let neighbors and police know when you'll be away.
- Keep garage doors closed and all doors locked at all times.
- Keep bushes and trees around the home neat and trim - don't provide hiding places for thieves.
- Don't let just anyone into your home. Always ask for photo I.D. from service or delivery people, even if you're expecting them. If you are not sure someone should come into your house, don't let them in.
And for your financial safety
- Use direct deposit! Criminals know when government checks arrive. Don't let them snag yours.
- Don't give out personal information over the phone. That includes your name, address, social security number, and credit card numbers - any information that is personal. If the person claims to be calling from a bank and asks for personal or financial information, hang up.
- If a deal or financial opportunity sounds too good to be true, it probably is!
- An important note for personal and financial safety: Be sure to report all crime and suspicious activity. If you'd been had, don't be embarrassed! Letting the police know what happened will help prevent further crime.
The LifeSpan Center is located at 11021 E. County Road 800N, Charleston. Call (217) 639-5150. While the center is currently closed in observance of COVID-19 protocols, staff will still be onsite to take questions by phone and Peace Meal will still be available via take out orders.
Peace Meals, sponsored by Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center, are served Monday through Friday at a suggested donation of $3.50. To register, reserve a lunch or learn more, call (217) 345-1800.
Chris Garver is program/public relations director of the LifeSpan Center.
