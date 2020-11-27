LIFESPAN: Tips for your home, personal, and financial safety

Do you have an aging parent or relative you're worried about? Or maybe you're an older adult yourself, concerned about your well-being.

There's good reason to be concerned.

According to the Home Safety Council, more than 7,000 adults age 65 and older die each year from injuries sustained in the home. Over half of those are caused by falls.

Fortunately, many injuries are preventable. Making simple changes to the home such as installing smoke detectors, providing adequate lighting, and eliminating tripping hazards can literally mean the difference between life and death. And it's important to look out for personal safety, too.

There are many ways to help keep older adults safe, from making simple changes in the home to becoming aware of personal and financial safety measures. Most measures simply make sense, and can apply to every household and person, not just for the older crowd!

Regarding home safety