LIFESPAN: Urgent care for caregivers

Being a caregiver is demanding and tough anytime, but COVID-19 has created added stress to an already difficult role. COVID-19 has made some people caregivers overnight. For others who have been a caregiver for a long time, the current situation is adding a whole new element of concern. Now, more than ever, caregiver burnout is possible. If you’re fortunate enough to have support from family members and friends, that’s great. Not everyone gets that help. But even those who have assistance and back-up can fall victim to burnout.

According to Cleveland Clinic, caregiver burnout is a state of physical, emotional and mental exhaustion. Stressed caregivers may experience fatigue, anxiety, and depression. Those who are caring for their loved ones at home may be taking care of household duties as well as caregiving. Caregivers experiencing burnout may feel depressed or exhausted with very low motivation to engage in activities they enjoy.

If you are a caregiver yourself or if you know someone who is managing everything alone, how can you make life easier for them? As a caregiver, how can you manage to take a few moments out of the hectic routine to find a balance or feel energized?