LIFESPAN: What is osteoporosis?

Osteoporosis is a debilitating disease affecting the bones. It starts as a silent disease. Bones become very brittle and break easily. Osteoporosis occurs when bones do not contain enough calcium and minerals or the body does not make enough. This causes bones to look very porous and contain large holes. The large holes indicate bone density is low and there is simply not enough mass. Bones with less density break more easily. Osteoporosis is more common in women.

In the beginning, there may be bone loss but no pain or other physical symptoms. A person could have continuing bone loss over several years before finding out and over time the conditions becomes more serious. A hunched back is another common symptom of later-stage osteoporosis.

Your bones are in a constant state of renewal — new bone is made and old bone is broken down. When you're young, your body makes new bone faster than it breaks down old bone and your bone mass increases. After the early 20s this process slows, and most people reach their peak bone mass by age 30. As people age, bone mass is lost faster than it's created.