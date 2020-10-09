LIFESPAN: What is osteoporosis?

Osteoporosis is a debilitating disease affecting the bones. It starts as a silent disease. Bones become very brittle and break easily. Osteoporosis occurs when bones do not contain enough calcium and minerals or the body does not make enough. This causes bones to look very porous and contain large holes. The large holes indicate bone density is low and there is simply not enough mass. Bones with less density break more easily. Osteoporosis is more common in women.
In the beginning, there may be bone loss but no pain or other physical symptoms. A person could have continuing bone loss over several years before finding out and over time the conditions becomes more serious. A hunched back is another common symptom of later-stage osteoporosis.
Your bones are in a constant state of renewal — new bone is made and old bone is broken down. When you're young, your body makes new bone faster than it breaks down old bone and your bone mass increases. After the early 20s this process slows, and most people reach their peak bone mass by age 30. As people age, bone mass is lost faster than it's created.
How likely you are to develop osteoporosis depends partly on how much bone mass you attained in your youth. Peak bone mass is somewhat inherited and varies also by ethnic group. The higher your peak bone mass, the more bone you have "in the bank" and the less likely you are to develop osteoporosis as you age.
The following are some risk factors of osteoporosis:
• Women are at a higher risk for osteoporosis than men and the risk factors increase after women go through menopause because estrogen levels decrease.
• Having family history of the disease increases the risk.
• Smoking and consuming alcohol can also increase the risk.
• Excessive dieting can be harmful if not enough of calcium is consumed. Calcium makes up the major part of your bones and helps keep them healthy. Vitamin D enables your body to absorb calcium.
Knowing the risk factors and symptoms can greatly reduce one’s chance of getting this disease. Talk to your doctor about getting a bone density test. Some doctors say women age 65 and men age 70 need to get a test. Some doctors think a test should be done at a much younger age.
The LifeSpan Center is located at 11021 E. County Road 800N, Charleston. Call 217-639-5150. While the center is currently closed in observance of COVID-19 protocols, staff will still be onsite to take questions by phone and Peace Meal will still be available via take out orders.
Peace Meals, sponsored by Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center, are served Monday through Friday at a suggested donation of $3.50. To register, reserve a lunch or learn more, call 217-345-1800.
Chris Garver is program/public relations director of the LifeSpan Center.
Sprout new ideas
With our home & garden newsletter!