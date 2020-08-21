LIFESPAN: Where the Parkinson's patients meet for support

COVID-19 has presented difficult challenges and inconveniences for everyone. No large gatherings, no hugs for our loved ones, deciding what to do for supper, and choosing self-imposed, protective social isolation practices are becoming the norm for many individuals.
For people with chronic disease and their caregivers the precautions to take in daily life can create many difficulties. Challenges can include increased stress, loneliness, depression and increased health risks. Talking with others in similar situations may help.
Through helping others, people in a support group strengthen and empower themselves. In addition to providing support, our group focuses on community education and advocacy. The emotional support derived from support group participation can help reduce stress, which can have a positive impact on participants in the group.
Usually, participants share their personal experiences and offer emotional comfort and moral support. Sharing is not required during the meetings. You are welcome to participate and simply listen. Many in the group also offer practical advice and tips to help you cope with your situation.
Traditionally the Parkinson’s support group has met monthly, in person, at your LifeSpan Center. With current restrictions in place, we are not able to continue this practice. Your LifeSpan Center is happy to announce our first online Parkinson’s disease support group offered through the Zoom videoconferencing platform. This is a partnership between the American Parkinson's Disease Association, Greater St. Louis Chapter (APDA) and the LifeSpan Center. Our first meeting date is Tuesday, August 25 at 1pm.
We strongly encourage people with Parkinson’s, family members, friends, care partners and everyone in the PD (Parkinson’s disease) community to attend. If you are interested in participating in the meeting please contact Jean Shobe at the LifeSpan Center by email at jshobe@lifespancenter.org. You may also call the LifeSpan Center at 217-639-5150 to leave a message including your email address. A link to the meeting will be sent to you through your email closer to the time of the meeting.
The LifeSpan Center is located at 11021 E. County Road 800N, Charleston. Call 217-639-5150. While the center is currently closed in observance of COVID-19 protocols, staff will still be onsite to take questions by phone and Peace Meal will still be available via take out orders.
Peace Meals, sponsored by Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center, are served Monday through Friday at a suggested donation of $3.50. To register, reserve a lunch or learn more, call 217-345-1800.
Chris Garver is program/public relations director of the LifeSpan Center.
