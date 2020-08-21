LIFESPAN: Where the Parkinson's patients meet for support

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

COVID-19 has presented difficult challenges and inconveniences for everyone. No large gatherings, no hugs for our loved ones, deciding what to do for supper, and choosing self-imposed, protective social isolation practices are becoming the norm for many individuals.

For people with chronic disease and their caregivers the precautions to take in daily life can create many difficulties. Challenges can include increased stress, loneliness, depression and increased health risks. Talking with others in similar situations may help.

Through helping others, people in a support group strengthen and empower themselves. In addition to providing support, our group focuses on community education and advocacy. The emotional support derived from support group participation can help reduce stress, which can have a positive impact on participants in the group.

Usually, participants share their personal experiences and offer emotional comfort and moral support. Sharing is not required during the meetings. You are welcome to participate and simply listen. Many in the group also offer practical advice and tips to help you cope with your situation.