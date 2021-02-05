LIFESPAN:You work. Let EITC work for you!

For the last 40 years, Earned Income Tax Credit made life better for millions of workers. You may have extra money waiting for you. If you qualify and claim the credit, it could be as much as $6,660 from the IRS for some workers.
The Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) helps low- to moderate-income workers and families get a tax break. If you qualify, you can use the credit to reduce the taxes you owe – and maybe increase your refund.
You may claim the EITC if your income is low to moderate. The amount of your credit may change if you have children, dependents, are disabled or meet other criteria.
Don’t be the one in five that misses this credit. If you or someone you know earned less than $56,844 from wages, running a business or farm or from Form 1099 MISC, check it out.
It’s easy to find out if you qualify. Use the EITC Assistant on irs.gov, available late January, and answer questions about yourself and other family members to see if you qualify and estimate the amount of your credit.
EITC eligibility depends on several factors, including income and family size. If you don’t have a qualifying child and earned under $15,820 ($21,710 married filing jointly), find out if you qualify for a smaller credit, worth as much as $538. Don't guess about EITC eligibility use the EITC Assistant to find out if you do qualify for EITC, And, see what other tax credits are available.
It’s easy to find free tax help to prepare and file your taxes. Use the VITA locator tool on IRS.GOV to find a volunteer site near you, such as your LifeSpan Center. Or, you can prepare and e-file your own taxes with brand-name software using IRS’s Free File.
Your LifeSpan Center’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program (VITA) is designed to help low - and moderate - income taxpayers complete their annual tax returns at no cost! To make an appointment or to find more about LifeSpan Center’s VITA program, please call 217-639-5150.
The LifeSpan Center is located at 11021 E. County Road 800N, Charleston. Call (217) 639-5150. While the center is currently closed in observance of COVID-19 protocols, staff will still be onsite to take questions by phone and Peace Meal will still be available via take out orders.
Peace Meals, sponsored by Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center, are served Monday through Friday at a suggested donation of $3.50. To register, reserve a lunch or learn more, call (217) 345-1800.
Chris Garver is the program/public relations director at the LifeSpan Center.