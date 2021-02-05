LIFESPAN:You work. Let EITC work for you!

For the last 40 years, Earned Income Tax Credit made life better for millions of workers. You may have extra money waiting for you. If you qualify and claim the credit, it could be as much as $6,660 from the IRS for some workers.

The Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) helps low- to moderate-income workers and families get a tax break. If you qualify, you can use the credit to reduce the taxes you owe – and maybe increase your refund.

You may claim the EITC if your income is low to moderate. The amount of your credit may change if you have children, dependents, are disabled or meet other criteria.

Don’t be the one in five that misses this credit. If you or someone you know earned less than $56,844 from wages, running a business or farm or from Form 1099 MISC, check it out.

It’s easy to find out if you qualify. Use the EITC Assistant on irs.gov, available late January, and answer questions about yourself and other family members to see if you qualify and estimate the amount of your credit.