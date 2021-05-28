Master Gardeners to hold summer camps at Jefferson Elementary

CHARLESTON — University of Illinois Extension Master Gardeners will be holding two summer camps this summer at Jefferson Elementary School.

The first camp will be for children grades 6-8 and is titled "Operation Thistle." Participants will learn fun facts about plants and how to grow a garden. This camp will be held June 8-July 8, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9:30-11:30 a.m. at Jefferson Elementary School.

The second camp is for children in grades 3-5 and is titled "Learn, Grow, Eat and Go". Students will learn exciting facts about plants, how plants provide our needs, and how to grow a thriving garden. This camp will be held June 7-July 7, Mondays and Wednesdays, 9:30-11:30 a.m., also at Jefferson Elementary School.

Each workshop participation is limited to twelve individuals. To register for grades 3-5, go to https://go.illinois.edu/jrmglearngroweat. To register for grades 6-8, please go to https://go.illinois.edu/operationthistle .

You can also register by calling the Mattoon Extension office at 217-345-7034. The cost of this workshop is $20. Social distancing will be practiced, and masks required. Please bring gardening gloves and drinking water.