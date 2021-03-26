Master Naturalists announce Field Day of Learning

MATTOON — Local Master Naturalists want to inspire you to get outside and appreciate Illinois’ natural beauty at their Field Day of Learning from 8:30 a.m-3:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 10.

Learn about the many species of butterflies found in Coles County, the seventeen varieties of turtles in Illinois, and the many beautiful spring wildflowers that grow in Illinois.

The day will start at Douglas-Hart Nature Center with a butterfly program where participants will learn about the most common butterflies in the area and how to support them through all stages of their lifecycle.

This will be followed by a session about turtles found in our area. Learn how to identify them and their habitats as you hike along the nature center trails.

Lastly, you will travel to Warbler Ridge to identify spring wildflowers and learn some historical information. Participants will need to be able to hike moderate trails.

Check-in and welcome will begin at 8:30 a.m. at Douglas-Hart Nature Center, 2204 Dewitt Ave. E, Mattoon. Light snacks and water will be offered in the morning. Lunch and travel to Warbler Ridge, Route 130 and Daileyville Road, Charleston, will be on your own.