MY AMISH HOME: 14 pounds of sweet potatoes, all in one potato

“The steps of a good man are offered by the Lord: and he delighteth in his way. Though he fall, he shall not be utterly cast down: for the Lord upholdeth him with his hand. I have young, and now am old; yet have I not seen the righteous forsaken, nor his seed begging bread. He is ever merciful, and lendeth; and his seed is blessed. Depart from evil, and do good; and dwell for evermore. For the Lord loveth judgement, and forsaketh not his saints; they are preserved forever; but the seed of the wicked shall be cut off." – Psalm 37: 24, 25, 26, 27, 28

Here it is, sort of late Tuesday afternoon and I am poking around, digging into the recesses of my mind to see if I can produce anything of interest. Words seem to elude my pen. Maybe it’s the dreary weather that seems so Novemberish. But maybe then it isn’t as chilly as it looks. I imagine so.

But then, I really haven’t been outside much since we’re home from work.

As usual, I didn’t get started on this until this afternoon. But then that seems to be the way it always is.

My sister Ferne fell and broke her wrist. If there’s anything good about it, well, there would be several, but mainly, it is her left arm.

So she is slightly handicapped in some areas, like washing dishes, laundry, to name a few.

So this morning I went to help her with a few things. I carried out her trash, washed dishes, changed sheets. I also brought some laundry home to do. Now I’m hoping for a nice, sunny day tomorrow (Wednesday) and/or Thursday so I can do hers and also mine. I can do the washing fine, it’s getting it dry that can be a problem.

We’ve had so many nice days, we kind of got spoiled. And I really should be, well, what…spanked that I didn’t take advantage of the nice days and get the garden cleared off. All I have out there is tomato plants — too many — now that I have to get rid of them. They look really sad. I think it was Saturday morning or maybe Friday morning that the frost got them. I’ve often wished I would have bought sis LaDonna’s shredder that she sold when Mom and Dad had their auction. Then I could just shred the stuff and put it back on the garden. Oh well, so it is.

I imagine daughter Rachel is glad she got hers done. She hurt her back last week so she couldn’t very well get it done now. Plus she got her sweet potatoes in before the frost. She had one that weighed in at about 14 pounds.

I like sweet potatoes but not that big. We could eat just part of it at a time and some of it would spoil before we’d get it eaten.

Anyway, has anyone tried Shady Crest’s new item? I saw the “new item” marker in the cooler, but nothing was there. When I found out what it was, I was not surprised the spot was always empty. One day I chanced to get there at the right time. It’s broccoli cauliflower salad. And let me tell you, that stuff is good!

I met up with a nephew in there, he asked how I was. I told him I guess I’m lazy because I’m buying lunch. He said when his wife isn’t home to make lunch, he’ll go to Shady Crest. And why not? Everything is so good. For sure!

I saw another one of our friends in there. At lunch time. I asked if his wife isn’t home. You got it, you know me too well. He lives within walking distance.

And really, not only is their food delicious and convenient, you can almost always meet up with a friend and visit.

For my closing, I’m writing a little story that I really like. I got it from my daily calendar.

This fellow visited his brother and ran out of money, so he borrowed $50 from him. When he returned home, every few weeks he’d write a short letter and enclose $5. He got a call from his brother saying how much he enjoyed the letters, regardless of the money. Finally he sent off the last $5 check and a letter. The next week he found an envelope from his brother in the mailbox. Inside was another $50.

How about this macaroni dish this week? If you wish, you can make it a day ahead and refrigerate it before baking.

Macaroni and Cheese

1 lb. elbow macaroni

1/4 cup butter, room temperature

1/4 cup flour

2 cups milk

8 oz. sharp cheddar cheese, grated (2 1/2 cups)

1 Tsp. salt

1 Tsp. pepper

1 Tsp. paprika

2 Tblsps. grated onion

3 eggs, beaten

1 cup whole milk ricotta

1 cup half-and-half

8 oz. provolone cheese, cut in strips

For topping:

1/4 cup butter, melted

1 1/2 cups soft bread crumbs

1 3/4 cups grated parmesan cheese

Cook macaroni in a large pot of boiling water 5-7 minutes, or until slightly firm. Drain and rinse under cold water. Transfer to a large bowl.

Melt butter in saucepan over low heat. Remove pan from heat, add flour and stir until completely combined. Set pan over medium heat and cook until bubbles form around edges, 1-2 minutes. Remove pan from heat and add milk, stirring to blend. Return pan to heat and cook, stirring constantly until thickened. Off the heat, add cheddar cheese, salt, pepper, paprika and onion. Stir until cheese melts and sauce is smooth. If cheese doesn’t melt, return to low heat, stirring gently until melted.

Fold cheese sauce into cooled macaroni with spatula. Whisk eggs with ricotta and add to bowl with macaroni. Add half-and-half and stir until combined.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Coat glass baking dish with vegetable spray. Place half of macaroni in baking dish, smooth the top, cover with strips of provolone. Top with remaining macaroni.