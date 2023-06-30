“Let us draw near with a true heart in full assurance of faith, having our hearts sprinkled from an evil conscience, and our bodies washed with pure water. Let us hold fast the profession of our faith without wavering; (for he is faithful that promised;) And let us consider one another to provoke unto love and to good works. Not forsaking the assembling of ourselves together, as the manner of some is; but exhorting one another: And so much the more, as ye see the day approaching. For if we sin willfully after that we have received the knowledge of truth, there remaineth no more sacrifice for sins.” – Hebrews 10: 22, 23, 24, 25, 26

A beautiful summer day, sunny, warm, a bit of a breeze. But still very dry. The grass is crispy and brown, not very attractive. We did have a small shower during the night Saturday night or early Sunday morning. The thirsty earth just absorbed it and you can barely tell it. It is a bit hazy this afternoon.

Sunday it was quite windy. It kind of put a damper on our evening. We, along with my mom, Lloyds and Milton Yoders took supper in to sister Dorothy Hostetler. Plans were to eat our supper on the patio around the fire, but it was just way too windy.

Milton did fix the burgers and hot dogs over the fire, but we ate inside. Which was fine. Dorothy has a sunroom off the patio, so it was nice to eat in there.

After supper, instead of s’mores, we fixed, well…I’m not sure what you call them…woofers…maybe, because you just “woof” them down. You take a stick, like a broom handle, sand the end real good and make sure it’s clean. Then spray the end with cooking spray. Take a tube biscuit, flatten it out thin and fit it over the top of the stick. Then toast it over the fire, slowly rotating the stick so your biscuit doesn’t burn, to get it evenly baked.

When it’s done you have a cup shaped biscuit. Put in some cream cheese filling or the Bavarian filling, (the kind that comes in a plastic sleeve), top it off with pie filling of your choice.

Oh yes…those things are good.

I like them better then s’mores. They aren’t so overly sweet. Of course, you don’t have your chocolate, unless you’d use chocolate pie filling.

This is now Tuesday afternoon. We had gone to the funeral of Mrs. Harvey Miller Ada. She was husband Erwin’s cousin. It’s always kind of interesting going to a funeral. You see people you haven’t seen for years. And wonder, how…and when…did they get so old?

I had to take a break. Hubby wanted me to go to Shady Crest and get some Yoder’s kettle corn. I was seriously tempted but decided to just make plain popcorn. It’s not nearly as good but it works.

Then I had sort of a lengthy chat with sister Martha who lives in Missouri. It seems we are always just too busy to have a leisurely visit.

I tell you, last night after having gone to bed, hubby thought his wife had truly gone off the deep end.

I was thinking about this story daughter Jane told us about their Lavon’s girlfriend, Dora. I hope she won’t clobber me for writing this. I guess she can’t reach me…she’s in Indiana.

I was having mental pictures of this episode and suddenly the giggles just came and wouldn’t stop. You know how that goes. The more you want to stop, the harder you have to laugh.

But anyway, how this part isn’t at all funny, it could have been really serious.

She somehow tripped and fell, hitting the side of her face on something and it was close to her eye. She actually fractured a bone. I’m sure it hurt horribly and no, that wasn’t funny.

She was sporting a beautifully (??) huge shiner.

She was in a store and a little boy was staring at her. She looked at him and went, “grrr!” He whipped around and left the premises.

This image kept playing over in my mind and I couldn’t help myself, I just had to laugh!

Forgive me, Dora! I still love you!

In closing: We focus our time and talents on those things that are important!

How about a zucchini fritter sandwich this week. Eat it with whatever sandwich spread you like, top it with a fried egg, chicken breast, homemade bologna, onion, tomato, one or the other or all of the above. And don’t forget the cheese!

If you add enough stuff, you won’t taste the zucchini!

Zucchini Fritter

2 eggs, separated

1/2 cup flour

1/2 tsp. salt

2 cups grated zucchini

Whip the egg whites. Add flour, salt and zucchini to the egg yolks, mix and fold in egg whites. Brown on both sides in hot skillet with butter or cooking oil of choice.