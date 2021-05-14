MY AMISH HOME: A good sandwich never needs an excuse

“If thou turn away thy foot from the Sabbath, from doing thy pleasure on my holy day; and call the Sabbath a delight, the holy of the Lord, honorable; and shall honor him, not doing thine own ways, nor finding thine own pleasure, nor speaking thine own words: Then shall thou delight thyself in the Lord; and I will cause thee to ride upon the high places of the earth, and feed thee with heritage of Jacob thy father: for the mouth of the Lord hath spoken it. Behold the Lord’s hand is not shortened, that it cannot save; neither his ear heavy, that it cannot hear.” – Isaiah 59:13, 14, 59:1
Oh my! It is cold. I am so ready for it to stay warm. This cold, windy weather makes my feel-good endorphins go south. Maybe I should go with them! We did have some warm weather then I guess someone up north left the freezer door open. Warm weather will get here, me, I just get impatient.
But isn’t it wonderful that we have an all-powerful, all-knowing God that controls the weather? Wouldn’t we failing, weak humans really make a mess of things?
I think the Spirea bushes are almost done blooming so maybe it will get warm now. Those bushes look pretty when they bloom but I always said I don’t want any. As if that would make a difference!
Saturday morning was cold but it was awesomely beautiful morning, so quiet, so peaceful, anyway in our little spot of the universe.
It was really a pleasant day which was good as there were several events taking place. Something for everyone. A horse sale, if you’re into horses, a dog seminar, if you’re into dogs, which yeah, it seems our community has really gone “to the dogs!”
Then if you are an auction attendee, there was an estate auction at the Gingerich Auction House.
Not being any of those, although I could get addicted to auctions! But I don’t have the money or actually need anything. Except I have one desire. Notice, I said “desire,” not “need.”
I really would like to have a roll top desk. Actually, it kind of hinges on need, but I can get along without one.
I did have an enjoyable afternoon even if I didn’t go to any of the above.
Our daughter Cynthia and Freeman Miller of Dale, Illinois brought their family and pallet shop workers for the horse sale. Cynthia and her girls had shopping to do so I went with them.
We just shopped local. They don’t have shops like we do…fabric and shoe stores, Shady Crest, etc.
We got our lunch at Shady Crest and brought it home to eat with hubby, since he couldn’t go along.
I decided to try their “Katie’s Specialty.” Oh my!
If you haven’t tried it, it is your loss. Those things are the last word in delicious!
We had the best-est afternoon. Only two things were wrong with it: we didn’t get to visit with Freeman and the boys and the afternoon was way too short!
But, anyway, today was horseshoeing day. And you all know how I don’t like that. It’s not so bad, it’s just I have so much dead time. I don’t have time to come home and then go back. This morning I decided to console myself and go to Shady Crest before heading out. I got their bacon, egg, and cheese croissant. Another mistake! Now I’ll want to make excuses why I have to stop and get a breakfast sandwich!
Oh yes! We have puppies in the barn! Maggie, the Dachshund has five puppies. Whew! I’m glad that ordeal is over with. I was so afraid she’d have problems or wouldn’t take care of them. It is her first litter. But she’s a natural. They are now four days old and not very cute yet. I can hardly wait until they find their puppy legs and start toddling about. Talk about taking long to chore!
I really wish Jeffrey would need room for some more! Of course, before long he’ll be getting married and move out. Maybe he won’t have room for his dogs right away.
Last week, one morning on the way home from work, I stopped in at Tools Plus. Before I left, granddaughter Cynthia and Jamin came in.
When I was ready to leave, I asked Jamin if he wants to go with me. Right at first he said no, but then decided he wanted to after all.
I thought it was a real treat and privilege to take him with me. I could just drop him off at Grandma Rachel’s house, which is where Cynthia was going anyway.
In closing: It isn’t the farm that makes a farmer, it’s the love, hard work, and character.
Do you still have rhubarb you want to use up? How about this spread for toast, biscuits, French toast, whatever…
Orange Rhubarb Spread
4 cups fresh or frozen rhubarb
2 cups water
1 can (6 oz.) frozen orange juice concentrate
1 pkg. (1¾ oz.) powdered fruit pectin
4 cups sugar
In a large saucepan, bring rhubarb and water to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer uncovered, for 7-8 minutes or until rhubarb is tender.
Drain and reserve cooking liquid. Cool rhubarb and liquid to room temperature.
Place rhubarb in a blender; cover and processed until pureed. Transfer to a four-cup measuring cup; add enough reserved cooking liquid to measure 2⅓ cups. Return to the saucepan.
Add orange juice concentrate and pectin; bring to a full, rolling boil, stirring constantly. Stir in sugar. Return to full rolling boil; boil and stir for one minute. Remove from heat; skim off foam.
Pour into jars or freezer containers; cool to room temperature, about one hour. Cover and let stand overnight or until set, but not longer than 24 hours. Refrigerate or freeze. Refrigerate up to three weeks or freeze up to 12 months.
Millie Otto of Arthur is a member of the Old Order Amish. Contact her by writing to 1584 CR 2000N, Arthur, IL 61911.