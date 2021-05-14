MY AMISH HOME: A good sandwich never needs an excuse

If you haven’t tried it, it is your loss. Those things are the last word in delicious!

We had the best-est afternoon. Only two things were wrong with it: we didn’t get to visit with Freeman and the boys and the afternoon was way too short!

But, anyway, today was horseshoeing day. And you all know how I don’t like that. It’s not so bad, it’s just I have so much dead time. I don’t have time to come home and then go back. This morning I decided to console myself and go to Shady Crest before heading out. I got their bacon, egg, and cheese croissant. Another mistake! Now I’ll want to make excuses why I have to stop and get a breakfast sandwich!

Oh yes! We have puppies in the barn! Maggie, the Dachshund has five puppies. Whew! I’m glad that ordeal is over with. I was so afraid she’d have problems or wouldn’t take care of them. It is her first litter. But she’s a natural. They are now four days old and not very cute yet. I can hardly wait until they find their puppy legs and start toddling about. Talk about taking long to chore!

I really wish Jeffrey would need room for some more! Of course, before long he’ll be getting married and move out. Maybe he won’t have room for his dogs right away.