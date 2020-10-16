MY AMISH HOME: A horse that lives on the edge and cuts corners

"Wherefore the Lord said, forasmuch as this people draw near me with their mouth, and with their lips do honor me, but have removed their heart far from me, and their fear toward me is taught by the precept of men" - Isaiah 29:13

"And they that come unto thee as the people cometh, and they sit before thee as my people, and they hear thy words, but they will not do them: for with their mouth they show much love, but their heart goeth after their covetousness." - Ezekiel 33:31

Oh my! We have such a beautiful day! The wind has a fall chill, but the sun is so wonderfully warm. Yesterday a cold front passed through and the temperature dropped down to 54 degrees and we had a bit of rain. But now it is warm again. Still sort of jacket weather.

I have my front door open, but am wearing a sweatshirt. As long as the furnace doesn't kick on, I'll be OK.

It is hard to grasp that we are already in the middle of October. We really have been blessed with beautiful weather. I am so glad. I try not to be overly anxious about winter.