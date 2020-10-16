MY AMISH HOME: A horse that lives on the edge and cuts corners

"Wherefore the Lord said, forasmuch as this people draw near me with their mouth, and with their lips do honor me, but have removed their heart far from me, and their fear toward me is taught by the precept of men" - Isaiah 29:13
"And they that come unto thee as the people cometh, and they sit before thee as my people, and they hear thy words, but they will not do them: for with their mouth they show much love, but their heart goeth after their covetousness." - Ezekiel 33:31
Oh my! We have such a beautiful day! The wind has a fall chill, but the sun is so wonderfully warm. Yesterday a cold front passed through and the temperature dropped down to 54 degrees and we had a bit of rain. But now it is warm again. Still sort of jacket weather.
I have my front door open, but am wearing a sweatshirt. As long as the furnace doesn't kick on, I'll be OK.
It is hard to grasp that we are already in the middle of October. We really have been blessed with beautiful weather. I am so glad. I try not to be overly anxious about winter.
If only our horse behaves. He has been so good this summer. He does have a bad habit of wanting to run close to the curbs of the streets. And if I don't pay real close attention, he'll cut the corners way too short. I think he must like living on the edge. He also runs along the edge of the road where it is the bumpiest.
And hubby, not being able to drive, doesn't have the utmost confidence in his driver (me!) or the horse. And he may well be justified in his feelings!
The other day in town, we were wanting to turn onto Vine Street and yes, I was a little (only a little, mind you!) distracted and yes, the rear wheel bumped over the curb.
And hubby, cowering in his corner of the seat, squeaked out in sort of a whiny voice, "Is anyone driving this thing?"
Our trip to Dale, Illinois is not history, been there, done that.
Our grandson Ervin Miller got married in April during the shutdown so they had a very small, private ceremony. Now this past Friday they had a reception.
We started off Thursday evening and stopped at Mt. Vernon to sleep. A one-day trip can be done but not by Erwin if it's a day long thing where he can't stretch out and relax for a while.
So we chose to do an overnight thing, going down. But to come home, it was OK to drive through as Erwin could go to bed when he got home.
The trip was basically uneventful except for one small episode Thursday night in the motel.
Those going with us were my mom, our daughters, Rachel and Lloyd Yoder and their Lynetta and Jane Milton Yoder and their Sherilyn, Andrea and Kaitlyn.
Thursday night around midnight, Rachel was wakened by a thump! She was like, what was that? Her first thought was of my mom in the next room. Then she saw a shadowy figure emerge from between the beds.
Andrea was sleeping with Lynetta. Somehow she got tangled up in the covers and fell out of bed. She figured her little episode went undetected. But after a while she felt the bed shaking.
Lynetta...silently laughing!
We did have a good trip. We took a tour of Ervin and Joanna's little starter home. It is so cute and homey. They have a good-sized deck out back. I really like that deck and their back yard.
I must get done with this missive. I still want to cook some butternut squash so I can make pie tomorrow.
Daughter Rachel has workday planned for Thursday and I want to make an apple and pumpkin (squash) pie. Also pumpkin bars for break.
I also have coffee break with some cousins on Friday so I need to make something for that. I was strongly tempted to take a shortcut and get cinnamon rolls at Shady Crest. I already did one shortcut by buying ready-made pie crusts there.
Well, that's what they are for, isn't it? If they make them, we should buy them, right?
In closing: If you could kick the person responsible for most of your troubles, you wouldn't be able to sit down.
How about carrot cake this week? Anything with cream cheese icing has got to be good! Of course, I leave out the coconut. Hubby can't stand the stuff!
Carrot Cake
2 cups sugar
1/2 cup oil
3 eggs
1/2 cup yogurt
2 Tsp. vanilla
2 Tsps. cinnamon
2 Tsps. baking soda
1/2 Tsp. salt
2 cups four
1 cup crushed pineapple, drained
2 cups finely grated carrots
1 cup nuts
1 cup coconut
Mix all ingredients together. Pour into a greased nine-inch by 13-inch pan and bake at 350 degrees for 50-55 minutes. Frost when cool.
Frosting
8 oz. cream cheese, softened
1/2 cup butter, softened
1 Tsp. vanilla
2 1/2 cups powdered sugar
Mix well and frost cake. Enjoy!
Millie Otto of Arthur is a member of the Old Order Amish. Contact her by writing to 1584 CR 2000N, Arthur, IL 61911.
