MY AMISH HOME: A last little taste of the Christmas season

“Unto thee, O Lord, do I lift up my soul, O my God, I trust in thee: let me not be ashamed, let not mine enemies triumph over me. Yea, let none that wait on thee be ashamed: let them be ashamed which transgress without cause. Show me thy ways, O Lord; teach me thy paths. Lead me in thy truth, and teach me: for thou art the God of my salvation; and on thee do I wait all the day.” – Psalm 25:1, 2, 3, 4, 5
We have enough snow here and there to kind of help brighten up this otherwise really dreary landscape. It is heavily cloudy and quite dreary. Although the sun almost broke through the clouds a couple of times, enough to give my dragging spirits a boost.
Yesterday was truly an awesome morning. With the layer of snow we got during the night Saturday and the fog yesterday, it created a winter wonderland. And we did get some sunshine yesterday.
I did not or could not take advantage of it and hang my laundry outside. I had my church report to get ready to mail and one community newsletter to write and get that in the mail.
Sis Barb, our mom and I went to Dutch Valley Meats as soon as I got home from cleaning. We got our bologna ordered. I always get so nervous. I mix up our own ingredients and I’m always afraid I’ll goof up and it will be too salty or too much pepper.
Canned homemade bologna makes such delicious sandwiches. It’s just…all that bread!
After we got back I had to finish my letter then make lunch. I decided if I have to dry the laundry inside anyway, there’s no rush. So I first took a nap. I decided part of the reason I don’t get more done is because I rest before I get tired!
I am actually doing this letter now before I go get Erwin at the workshop. And I expect there’s no lunch on the agenda.
Once again I have to get this missive done in the afternoon. As we have a holiday tomorrow (Old Christmas, if you will) and I won’t be going in to do my cleaning. I have to go this evening. And I don’t want to do the same stunt this week as I did last week. That is, forgetting to leave my papers in town.
I have to hurry as we are expecting Christmas carolers this evening. Daughter Rachel didn’t say who they are but because of what she said, I think I know.
She said they want to visit all the children’s grandparents.
Well, sounds like a group of school children. We have only one grandchild in school at this time. That is Andrea Yoder in Plainview School.
Maybe next week I can get back to some semblance of a regular routine. I enjoy holidays but I’m always glad to get back to everyday living. Only it sounds like maybe Erwin won’t have work next week. But that’s OK. That means I’ll only have to leave once a day instead of twice.
We have one more Christmas gathering. That is with our family. I am looking forward to having our daughter and family from Dale, Illinois with us for the day. I just wish our granddaughter from New York could join us. But that is so far and they are dairy farmers.
But it would be so interesting to have our four great-grandsons together, especially to compare the three oldest as they are close to one age.
I read our family circle letter this morning and it sounds like Freeman and Cynthia will go to church with us. What a treat!
Way back in the day, when we were young and healthy, we would go to church every Sunday. But now, circumstances being what they are, I’m just glad we can go to our own district every two weeks.
It is always so refreshing to listen to all the voices lifted in singing the ages old hymns. Not mine, I can’t sing, must to my dismay.
And the sermons, giving us much food for thought. It seems to kind of set a topsy-turvy world right again. And always, the fellowship after church.
Sundays are truly my favorite day of the week. Especially when we can go to church. Only this past Sunday, I was wondering if we should have stayed home. With the snow, I was so afraid Erwin would fall. With a lame leg and only one good hand and that hand has to control the cane it was scary, to say the least!
But we did fine.
That Berry French Toast recipe, I made it and to my surprise, Erwin liked it! He can be picky sometimes! I liked it too, only I thought the sauce was too sweet. I would rather use pancake syrup. Does that make sense? Pancake syrup is sweet too, but it’s different sweet. It bears a second chance, anyway.
In closing: Better never to have been born at all that to never be born again.
How about making this cake for someone special?
Toasted Butter Pecan Cake
2 cups pecans, chopped
1 cup butter, softened
2 cups white sugar
4 eggs
2 Tsps. almond extract
3 cups flour
2 Tsp. baking powder
1/2 Tsp. salt
1 cup milk
Frosting:
16 oz. cream cheese, softened
1/2 cup butter, softened
5 cups powdered sugar
2 Tsps. almond extract
1-2 Tblsps. milk
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Place chopped pecans on a cookie sheet and toast for 10-15 minutes. Let cool.
In a large mixing bowl, cream butter and sugar. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Add almond extract. Add flour, baking powder, salt and milk; beat just until combined. Fold in 1 cup of toasted pecans. Pour into three greased 8-inch found pans or two greased 9-inch round baking pans. Bake for 22-28 minutes or until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Do not overbake. Cool 10 minutes before removing from pans.
For frosting, in a large mixing bowl. Beat cream cheese, butter, powdered sugar and almond extract. Add enough milk to achieve the frosting consistency you like. Frost cake and sprinkle toasted pecans on top. Serves 14-16
Millie Otto of Arthur is a member of the Old Order Amish. Contact her by writing to 1584 CR 2000N, Arthur, IL 61911.