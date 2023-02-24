“Know ye not that ye are the temple of God, and that the spirit of God dwelleth in you? If any man defile the temple of God, him shall God destroy; for the temple of God is holy, which temple ye are. Let no man deceive himself. If any man among you seemeth to be wise in this world, let him become a fool, he may be wise. For the wisdom of this world is foolishness with God. For it is written, he taketh the wise in their own craftiness.” 1 Corinthians; 3:16, 17, 18, 19

We’ve had some beautifully sunny days, but now this afternoon, slowly the clouds are gathering. There’s a thunderstorm predicted for tonight. Is it a spring thunderstorm? I guess I’m not quite ready for spring. My spring fever is still in the dormant stage.

Maybe I’m just not ready for the workload of spring.

I know, way back, a lady in our church, she has since passed on, but she would sow lettuce and radish seeds on Valentine’s Day if at all possible.

I thought about it this year, some years it doesn’t even enter my mind, but yes, this year one could have as far as the weather was concerned. But I didn’t have any seeds and anyway we barely eat leaf lettuce.

I think it’s too hard to get really clean. I’m always afraid I won’t get all the worms washed off. Ugh!

Now radishes are a different story. We love radishes. Especially shredded and on buttered bread.

But I have got to stop eating so much bread.

That ornery old lady is once again lurking around the shadows and crannies somewhere around here.

She sneaks around when I’m not looking and either she’s washing my dresses in too hot water or than she’s just plain sewing them tighter.

And hiding things. Just lately she hid the charger for my bicycle light. Or, anyway, I couldn’t find it. I finally did. It was hiding in plain sight.

I wonder if she’s the one who let our horse into the barn the other night.

The Ladies’ Retreat was this past Friday evening and Saturday. I, of course, attended. It’s my once-a-year treat to myself.

But, anyway, I was a little late getting home Friday evening. I still had to chore.

I walked into the barn and there was Diamond. Did he hang his head and was sorry, or did he glare at me because I was late? Neither, I’d say.

I was sure glad the feed barrel was almost empty. It appeared like he hadn’t eaten any grain. But he had tasted several bales of hay and the one that was open, he had strewn that hither and yon. Plus, making several deposits.

But thankfully, no damage was done to him or anything else.

It’s just now I have another thing to be paranoid about. One thing is, when I put water in his tank, more often than not, I have to go out and make sure I shut off the water, even if I’m in bed already. Now I also have to go out and make sure I hooked the door.

Because the only way I can think that he got in is if I forgot to hook the bottom door and he jiggled the latch enough that it opened. I thought I always close the door.

And anyway, for sure now, I have to watch as we got a new batch of feed.

By the way. To Andy, of F.D. Miller Feed, a huge thanks to you.

So now that the retreat is history, maybe I can get back into routine, especially on Saturdays.

There are some quiltings coming up in the neighborhood that I’m hoping I can go to, at least for a couple of hours. I’m not good at quilting, but I go for the fellowship.

Also daughter Jane is having workday. She wants help to make chicken broth for the wedding.

And before we know it, Lord willing, we’ll be cleaning and fixing food for the wedding. It is so exciting. And yes, I have some sewing to do. It seems I have such a small window of time to sew.

In closing: “There are no days in the whole round year more delicious than those which often come to us in the latter half of April.” — Thomas Wentwirth Higgonson

Try these muffins.

Jam Muffins

3 cups unbleached flour

1 1/2 tsps. baking powder

1 1/2 tsps. baking soda

1/4 tsp. salt

1/4 tsp. ground cardamom

1 1/2 sticks (12 Tblsps.) unsalted butter, room temperature

1 1/2 cups white sugar

3 large eggs

2 Tsps. vanilla

1 1/2 cups sour cream (room temperature)

About 1/3 cup jam, any flavor

Glaze:

2 cups powdered sugar

3-4 Tblsps. whole milk

1/2 tsp. vanilla

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray 12 muffin cups with cooking spray or line with paper liners.

In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the dry ingredients. Set aside.

In a large mixing bowl, cream the butter and sugar until light and fluffy, 3-5 minutes. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition, scraping bowl often. Add vanilla and mix until well blended.

Slowly add flour mixture in thirds, mixing until just combined, and scraping bowl as necessary. Add the sour cream, mixing until combined about one minute.

Scoop 2 Tblsps. batter into each cup and spread over bottom. Spoon 1 heaping tsp. jam into the center of each. Top each one off with another 2 Tblsps. of batter, making sure to cover the jam.

Bake for about 20-25 minutes until the muffins are golden brown.

Remove from the oven and let cool for about 15 minutes.