MY AMISH HOME: A perfect excuse for ice cream cake

“Yet shall make no idols nor graven image, neither rear you up a standing image, neither shall ye set up any image of stone in your land, to bow down unto it: for I am the Lord your God. Ye shall keep my Sabbaths and reverence my sanctuary: I am the Lord. If ye walk in my statutes, and keep my commandments, and do them; then I will give you rain in due season, and the land shall yield her increase, and the trees of the field shall yield their fruit.” – Leviticus 26: 1, 2, 3, 4.

This is now August already, so soon. And it seems, well, pardon me for saying this, but yes, it seems to fallish. It was really dark after sunrise. The sunrise was awesome, casting a golden light, but the sky was really red. We did see a rainbow in the southwest, so beautiful. And we did get rain in this dry and thirsty land.

All in all, a beautiful day to be inside. I do wish I would have tilled the garden yesterday. I have a weed patch out there that really bugs me.

I did have sort of a notion to go out after supper, but then our fan quit working, so I left a message for Milton. He sent Lavon over. Andrea came with him and we enjoyed visiting while he tinkered with the fan. It had a bad connection that has to have a replacement part.

I am glad I got the beans picked. Now that we’ve had this rain, I’m hoping they will continue to produce a while yet. I want to can them for grandson Ervin and Joanna Miller of Dale, Illinois. Joanna’s aren’t doing so well.

Ervin and Joanna and baby Eric were at our house Sunday. I was expecting at least a couple of the grandchildren Sunday, just not them. So that was a very nice surprise.

Daughter Cynthia and Freeman of Dale, Illinois were coming for a wedding Sunday. I thought some of the children were staying at our house instead of going to the wedding.

I didn’t expect Ervin's as they weren’t invited to the wedding and I figured Eric was too tiny to be travelling. So yes, we were surprised.

Apparently our children had been planning things behind our back (again).

Freemans wanted to come to our house after the wedding, which was totally fine. We did go to church. And we were supposed to go to Milton's for supper.

So I was bugged. How can I tell them without being rude that we need to leave? Or do we just give it up to go?

But they very courteously left early enough.

Good-byes were said, hugs were doled out and I thought they were headed home.

Lloyds picked us up and we went to Milton's. We were told to go around the back of the house as we want to eat our supper in the backyard.

We came around the corner of the house and…there sat Freemans’ whole family.

So yeah, all our family was there, with the exception of Mikel Yutzys, who are in New York.

It was for my 70th birthday. We even had ice cream cake. I absolutely love ice cream cake.

It was a huge surprise. I was actually speechless. Can you believe?

I can’t believe I was so clueless. Granddaughters Margaret and Regina Beth came for the school meetings Friday. They were at our house Friday night. I must have made some remarks about Sunday that made them almost give away the secret.

They managed to contain themselves until we were in bed, then they caved in with the giggles.

We, daughters Jane and Rachel and Rachel’s daughter Cynthia, had workday at granddaughter Brenda’s house last week.

A lot of sewing and maybe more yakking got done. Jeffrey and Brenda live in an old, old house. One hundred years-plus. It is two story and I just love it. It has so much character. And Brenda has a flair for décor. It looks so homey.

Jeffrey’s office is upstairs, as are all the bedrooms and their one and only bathroom, which is not really convenient. But…Jeffrey’s office, oh my. What I would do with that. It has a fireplace, and yes, I could just imagine myself with my writing paraphernalia. Of course, I’d want a roll-top desk.

That is my dream, to have a real office and a roll-top desk. Sigh…

In closing: The itching sensation that some people mistake for ambition is merely inflammation of the wishbone.

Pizza Bubbles

1 1/2 cups spaghetti sauce

1/2 can mushroom soup

1/2 cup pizza sauce

1 1/2 cups hamburger or sausage, fried

1 can crescent rolls or four biscuits

Peppers, cut up

Onions, chopped

Mushrooms

Pepperoni

Cheese