MY AMISH HOME: A sad case of the Creeping Charlie

“Wherefore, my beloved, as ye have always obeyed, not as in my presence only, but now much more in my absence, work out your own salvation with fear and trembling. For it is God which worketh in you both to will and to do of his good pleasure. Do all things without murmurings and disputings: That ye may be blameless and harmless, the sons of God, without rebuke, in the midst of a crooked and perverse nation, among whom ye shine as lights in the world.” – Philippians 2: 12, 13, 14, 15

I feel so fuzzy-brained. I don’t know, can I write or not. Early this morning it was gorgeous. The moon was shining, the air was calm, it wasn’t cold. But now, the clouds hang low and it is dreary and chilly. The wind picked up, no spring fever for me. The garden is a sad state of Creeping Charlie taking over. Every time I think I can go till, it rains again.

I feel like something the cats drug in and the dogs won’t eat. Or is it the other way around? Whatever, my dad often used that expression. And I seriously don’t feel good.

We were in Dale, Illinois last week from Wednesday afternoon until Saturday afternoon.

The children at home wanted us out from underfoot so they could paint. It was a win-win situation all around. While they did our painting, we got a little mini-vacation and could spend time with our other daughter, Cynthia and Freeman Miller and their children.

I had moved out most of the stuff, but they took down shelves, etc., moved out some larger furniture, so it does look bare and it will for awhile as we need to let the paint cure for a few weeks.

There was a touching scene in the room where everything is piled and stacked.

Apparently three year old Jamin was here and created a little nook to play with the toys. On one side was the play kitchen sink and stove with everything neatly arranged. On the other side was the barn and animals. This was all among the totes and furniture. This arrangement had a story all its own.

I’m glad he could find joy among the rubble.

It’s just like being a Christian, living for Christ, you can find joy in these times of unrest and turmoil.

Anyway, while they were here, we were at Freeman’s. It was cold and windy there, mostly. We had some rain. It even snowed big fat flakes for a little bit. But we had some sunshine, too.

Grandson Willard bought a property across the road, as an investment, I guess. He doesn’t live in the house, but we could sleep over there and take our showers.

Freemans even provided an electric scooter for Erwin to go back and forth. Of course, the Littles liked it too, as did I!

I told Willard he can’t charge rent for his B&B, as we couldn’t have breakfast. There was no stove. He can only charge us for a “B”!

But that was OK (he didn’t, by the way), we had breakfast with the family and Cindy served delicious breakfasts, as well as lunch and supper, too. Whew! We aren’t used to three meals a day.

Grandson Aaron Joel is the only one in school. They have to take him and go get him. He is in second grade. Amy and I tagged along Thursday and Friday. Regina usually takes him then Cindy goes to get him. Only Friday afternoon I didn’t go as I was helping Regina make supper to take Ervin and Joanna. Ervin is Freemans’ oldest. They just recently bought a property about five, or so, miles from Freemans. One of these days it will be really nice. As for now, it is still a work in progress.

Revin takes after his Granpa Otto. He is starting out with a small incubator. He has rare breed chickens, smallish milk goats, they want to sell goats’ milk. He also has some dogs. His chickens, some of them, I forget their names, but they are black all the way through. Yep! Even their meat is black. So if you like dark meat, there you go.

We had a really enjoyable time. If only I wouldn’t have brought home this hitchhiker.

It’s been a long time since I had a sore throat and it is miserable, to say the least.

I’ll just drink lots of tea, in hopes I can flush it out.

Grandaughter Cynthia has workday. I guess I’ll stay home and pout, but I don’t want to go and give their little Janae my bug. It seems she can so easily pick up bugs.

In closing: After witnessing a city’s “rush” hour, a foreign visitor was reluctant to try a bar’s “happy” hour.

Grilling weather will surely soon be here. Maybe you’ll want to try these S’mores.

Grilled Angel Food Cake S’Mores

8 slices (1/2 inch thick each) angel food cake

4 chocolate bars (1 oz. each)

8 large marshmallows

Salt, to taste

Preheat grill to medium heat.

Make four S’mores sandwiches, consisting of one slice cake, one chocolate bar, two marshmallows, a pinch of salt and another slice of cake.

Wrap each sandwich in aluminum foil, place on grill, either on upper rack or over indirect heat.

Cook for five minutes. Check to see if chocolate and marshmallows are melting. If not, cook a few minutes longer.

Remove sandwiches from foil, place diagonally against grill grates and grill quickly until grill marks form.

Turn sandwiches 90 degrees and continue grilling until more grill marks form, creating diamond shapes.

Slice sandwiches in half before serving.

Millie Otto of Arthur is a member of the Old Order Amish. Contact her by writing to 1584 CR 2000N, Arthur, IL 61911.

