MY AMISH HOME: A serious case of 'rain rot'

“Beloved, think not it is strange concerning the fiery trial which is to try you, as thou some strange thing happened to you: But rejoice, inasmuch as ye are partakers of Christ’s sufferings; that, when his glory shall be revealed, ye may be glad also with exceeding joy. If ye be reproached for the name of Christ, happy are ye; for the spirit of glory and of God resteth upon you. On their part he is evil spoken of, bout on your part he is glorified. But let none of your suffer as a murderer, or as a thief, or as an evildoer, or as a busybody in other men’s matters.” — 1 Peter 4:12,13,14,15
Oh my! Where did the balmy spring days go? I was all ready to run barefoot. (As if I actually could!) I did see a bumblebee. Our mom always said when we see a bumblebee then it’s warm enough to go barefoot. But is sure isn’t barefoot weather today. I guess the predicted cold front did move in.
This is now after lunch and it is actually snowing. The temperature is 34 degrees. It is a good day to be inside. Ideally, in an easy chair, covered with my fuzzy blanket with a good book to read. If I had the time!
I had to stop by F. D. Miller Feed today and inquire about our horse and what to do for him. He is going bald. Well, not quite, but losing big splotches of hair and the roots look sort of, well, dandruffy? Or something!
Devon at F. D. told me he had “Rain Rot” whatever? So he said I need to use a special shampoo, not Head and Shoulders! And give him a bath or shower. Since neither of our bathrooms can accommodate a horse, I’ll have to use a hose out by the barn. And cold water. I’ll wait until it warms up. Or at least when the sun shines again. I hope his hair won’t all fall off before then. He may look like a Mexican Hairless dog! Have your ever seen one of those? They look well, sorry, but yes, disgusting. But that’s just my opinion.
I finally got our yard mowed for the first time this season. And yes, I still love mowing the yard. I cleaned up some flowerbeds. Some of my roses actually survived the winter. Apparently my asters didn’t fare so well. I have tried and tried to grow asters, to no avail.
I believe the dogs dug out the one plant. Oh well, it was probably dead anyway.
I got some garden planted. One hundred and six onion plants, some peas and radishes. With this return of winter weather, I may get garden things done about as soon as the early birds do. I saw some strawberry patches covered with plastic. Some were blooming. Our peach tree is loaded with blossoms. I wonder if it will be affected.
The temperature keeps dropping this afternoon. It is 33 degrees now.
This past Thursday daughter Rachel and I went to help her daughter Cynthia. Jane couldn’t go. She was getting ready for a weekend jaunt to Indiana. We canned chicken broth and chicken pieces for Cynthia. It is so much easier for the young generation to do chicken broth.
Way back in the day, when I was still a girl, my mom would get these old hens, past their prime for laying, we’d butcher those. I seriously did not like that job! They were smelly! Ugh! Their bones were tough and under their sometimes sparse old feathers, they were kinda of hairy(?). Those had to be singed off. Another stink! But you know what? Those old hens made the best broth.
When I was on my own and had a family, we raised fryers. I butchered those at 3 to 5 pounds for frying and let some get to 10 pounds. Those were my broth chickens. Now you can just buy chicken pieces, however many you want, cook them and you have broth.
I hadn’t seen Jamin for quite some time. He had his second birthday March 6. He talks up a blue streak. I was amazed. We were done eating lunch, just sitting at the table chatting. Jamin was running hither and yon. Pretty soon, he runs up between Rachel and me, puts his hands out to each of us and says (in Amish, of course) two Grandmas! I was so surprised that he knew “two”!
In closing: Obedience to God is the only assurance of living happily ever after.
This recipe is more of a fall or winter thing, but right now it feels like winter and the need for comfort food.
Bean Soup
½ cup each dried northern beans, kidney beans, navy beans, lima beans, butter beans, split peas, pinto beans and lentils
Water
1 meaty ham bone
2 teaspoons chicken bouillon granules
1 can (28 ounce) tomatoes with liquid, quartered
1 can (6 ounce) tomato paste
1 large onion, chopped
2 celery ribs, chopped
4 medium carrots, sliced
2 garlic cloves, minced
¼ cup minced chives
3 bay leaves
2 tablespoons dried parsley flakes
1 teaspoon ground mustard
½ teaspoon cayenne pepper
1 teaspoon cayenne pepper
Wash all beans thoroughly; drain and place in a large saucepan. Add 5 cups of water. Bring to a rapid boil; boil for 2 minutes. Remove from heat; cover and let stand 1 hour.
Meanwhile, place hambone and 3 quarts water in stockpot. Simmer until beans have stood for 1 hour.
Drain beans and add to ham stock; add remaining ingredients. Simmer for 2 to 3 hours or until beans are tender. Cut meat from ham bone; discard bone. Add additional water to soup if desired.
PHOTOS: A look back at Mattoon businesses through the years
Mattoon Area Educational Extension Center
General Electric Co.
Ellen Kay's
East Rudy Place
E. Rudy Place
Downtown Aerial
Douglas Nursing Center
Consolidated Telemarketing Association (CTA)
Central Illinois Public Service (CIPS)
Burtschi
Blaw-Knox
Anaconda
Millie Otto of Arthur is a member of the Old Order Amish. Contact her by writing to 1584 CR 2000N, Arthur, IL 61911.