MY AMISH HOME: A serious case of 'rain rot'

“Beloved, think not it is strange concerning the fiery trial which is to try you, as thou some strange thing happened to you: But rejoice, inasmuch as ye are partakers of Christ’s sufferings; that, when his glory shall be revealed, ye may be glad also with exceeding joy. If ye be reproached for the name of Christ, happy are ye; for the spirit of glory and of God resteth upon you. On their part he is evil spoken of, bout on your part he is glorified. But let none of your suffer as a murderer, or as a thief, or as an evildoer, or as a busybody in other men’s matters.” — 1 Peter 4:12,13,14,15

Oh my! Where did the balmy spring days go? I was all ready to run barefoot. (As if I actually could!) I did see a bumblebee. Our mom always said when we see a bumblebee then it’s warm enough to go barefoot. But is sure isn’t barefoot weather today. I guess the predicted cold front did move in.

This is now after lunch and it is actually snowing. The temperature is 34 degrees. It is a good day to be inside. Ideally, in an easy chair, covered with my fuzzy blanket with a good book to read. If I had the time!

I had to stop by F. D. Miller Feed today and inquire about our horse and what to do for him. He is going bald. Well, not quite, but losing big splotches of hair and the roots look sort of, well, dandruffy? Or something!