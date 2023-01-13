MY AMISH HOME: A sock drawer full of messy memories

“And as Moses lifted up the serpent in the wilderness, even so the Son of man be lifted up. That whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have eternal life. For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life. For God sent not his son into the world to condemn the world; but that the world through him might be saved.” – John 3:14, 15, 16, 17.

We are having a very mild January day. But, no, I don’t have spring fever. Yet…I wonder, will this mild weather cause our weeping cherry trees to bud out, only to have them get frozen. It has happened before. Our one really looks kind of bad. Another bout like that will probably do it in. I hope it won’t happen. But this weather is kind of unusual for January.

I mean, I’m not complaining, no way. And I definitely want to accept and deal with whatever comes our way. But it does seem unseasonably mild for this time of year.

I really should be cleaning windows, ours and my mom’s, but regardless, first things first. I need to get this out of the way for this week. Then the quilt. I really would like to get that done for the week.

We’ll be getting ready for our family Christmas in Dale, Illinois. No, we are not having an early 2023 Christmas, just a belated 2022. And even then, it won’t suit all the grandchildren.

Nevertheless, we’ll go on, Lord willing. Erwin and I have a chance to be there all week, the week before we have it. But so far, we are only planning to be there a couple of days beforehand.

Actually, I feel like I don’t have time to be gone a whole week. I need to be doing cleaning to get ready for church.

Cleaning for church creates anxious moments for hubby. He’s afraid he’ll get run over with the sweeper or else he’ll get dusted and polished. And he knows he can’t run fast enough to get out of our way.

Seriously though, it isn’t that bad.

This is now after lunch. I had to quit and go get hubby. It is ever so nice outside, 51 degrees at 12:30 p.m.

I was really tempted to go do laundry, but no, I have to finish this.

Hopefully this week will go better than last week. Well, it wasn’t too bad, but one day I did get up feeling like a large and growly bear.

I had a bad hair day. And as I was putting some stuff in the night deposit at the bank for mom, I had my hands kind of full and unknown to me I dropped my wallet.

I was in the IGA going down an aisle when I heard my name. I turned and there stood a man with my wallet. I knew him but right now his name eludes me.

My name drawer in my brain is like a messy sock drawer, some not paired up, some dangling hopelessly over the edge, not knowing where they belong…sigh…

At any rate, he picked it up by the night deposit and brought it to me. I thanked him profusely. And after he went on his way, I stood there in the aisle, shaking and crying.

Thankfully, no one saw this old Amish granny acting like she lost her mind. But sometimes I wonder…

We did have a bright spot in the week. Our little great-grandson Jamin came trotting up the path. He had some cards for us and wanted to stay awhile.

Absolutely! So he played with our sort of out-dated toys. He was talking and singing to the animals as he was putting them in their places in the barn. So precious.

When it was time to go back, he happened to think, he wanted a cookie.

All I had was some no-bake chocolate cookies. I asked if he wants one of those. And yes, that is alright.

While putting on his boots, he told Granpa Erwin, these things are fit. And on the way up the path, I was with him, he was still munching his cookie, then he also told me, these things are fit. It made my day.

In closing: People will overlook the faults of anyone who is kind.

Try this French Toast recipe for something different.

Apples and Sausage French Toast

4 slices bread

4 eggs, beaten

2-3 Tblsps. milk

Dash of salt

2 apples, peeled and chopped

4 sausage links

1/4 cup sugar mixed with 1/2 tsp. cinnamon

Maple syrup