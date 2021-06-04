MY AMISH HOME: A surprise gift from ‘Capper’s Weekly’

“My soul cleaveth unto the dust: quicken thou me according to thy word. I have declared my ways, and thou heardest me: teach me thy statutes. Make me to understand the way of thy precepts: so shall I talk of thy wondrous works. My soul melteyh for heaviness: strengthen thou me according unto thy word. Remove from me the way of lying: and grant me thy law graciously.” – Proverbs 119, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29.

Today, on this Tuesday, the first day of June, it has been a mix of some sun and mostly clouds. It was chilly, unless you were outside in the sun — if it was out from behind the clouds. It wasn’t windy, which I like, although we do need wind. My laundry just hung, not flapping, but it still dried. It’s basically a very quiet afternoon.

I’m almost glad I’m not out mowing the yard, although it desperately needs it. I didn’t get it done last week. I had too many other pressing matters. Or then I’m just slow.

Yesterday, Memorial Day, we went to sister Dorothy Hostleter’s auction. She was selling her departed husband’s tools and miscellaneous items she had no use for or couldn’t use them. We weren’t there very long. It is not something that Erwin can do for any length of time. But at least we got to visit with some of the other Ottos and also eat lunch.

There is just something about a sale lunch stand cheeseburger that is so very good!

In the afternoon, I helped set the tables for grandson Jeffrey Yoder’s upcoming wedding on Friday. I also helped fold napkins.

They had to be folded a certain way to be placed on the table. It looked so nice when it was all done. But then on Friday, will it be noticed? The people will be so busy visiting and eating, all our meticulous table setting will be lost in the shuffle.

Now that I have my mom’s dress for the wedding done, I can do other things, but where to start?

While gazing out my window, trying to get my brain out of sleep mode, I noticed at least a dozen buzzards riding the air currents, way high up.

How can a bird that is so, I won’t say “ugly” but … unattractive, greasy looking, awkward and ungainly on the ground, look so graceful in the air? I guess they, as well as anyone or anything else have their good points.

I’m back! I left for my appointment at Willowtree wellness. On my way, I passed a field with a beautiful stand of wheat, in heads already. But you know what I don’t like about that? All too soon it will be ripening and the next thing you know they’ll be harvesting. And all too soon after that, end of summer. Sad.

By the way, things woke up. It’s noisy out there. Tractors, workers going home, the horseshoer next door.

Anyway, on the way home, I was biking, I heard several different birds. One was a Dickcissel. It took me back years ago when I was in my pre-teens and we lived closed to Cadwell and the railroad track. It was often my job to go up (or down?) the railroad to Cadwell to the little country grocery store and get a few staples: bread, sugar, etc. Sadly enough, I was not always willing but I had no choice. On the other hand I believe I enjoyed it.

I did a lot of bird watching. Back then, there was a lot of vegetation along the railroad, weeds, wildflowers, providing habitation for birds and animals. There weren’t many animals, rabbits mostly. Nevertheless, they had sanctuary. Unlike these days when everything gets mowed and/or sprayed.

There were quite a few pheasants. Nowadays, seeing a pheasant is a rare sighting, something to get excited about.

Anyway, one year my dad gave me a bird book so I could identify some birds. It wasn’t in color, but needless to say it was a cherished gift. I still have it. And I actually learned to know quite a few birds.

I believe he sent for it out of a paper called “Capper’s Weekly.”

Anyway, we, or at least I did, see a pheasant the other day.

Out friend Bob came, bringing lunch from Colonel Sander’s. He also brought one of his delicious pies. Thanks, Bob!

After we ate our lunch, Bob took us shopping. We went to stores I don’t normally go to with our horse. It was a very enjoyable day. Thanks again!

Also, thanks to Miriam and Joe, for your generosity. It was a real day brightener! Thank you!

In closing: Remember that marriages, children and flower gardens reflect the care they get.

How about if we have a Texas Chili Bake this week?

Texas Chili Pasta Bake

3 cups uncooked spiral pasta

1 1/2 lbs. ground beef

1 medium green pepper, chopped (1 cup)

1 pkg. (1 oz.) chili seasoning mix

1 can (14.5 oz.) diced tomatoes, drained

1 can (10 oz.) enchilada sauce

1 can (16 oz.) chili beans with sauce

1/2 cup water

1 can (2.8 oz.) French fried onions

2 cups shredded cheddar cheese (8 oz.)

6 slices bacon, crisply cooked, crumbled

Chopped green onions, if desired

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 13-inch by nine-inch glass baking dish with cooking spray. Cook and drain pasta as directed on package, using minimum cook time.

In a 12-inch non-stick skillet, cook beef and pepper over medium high heat 8-10 minutes until beef is thoroughly cooked and pepper is crisp, tender; drain.

Stir in chili seasoning mix, tomatoes, enchilada sauce, beans and ½ cup water. Reduce heat to medium; simmer uncovered 10 minutes. Add pasta, 2/3 of the French fried onions and one cup of the cheese; stir gently. Spoon into the baking dish.

Spray sheet of foil with cooking spray; Place foil, sprayed side down over baking dish. Bake 25 minutes. Uncover; sprinkle with remaining French-fried onions, bacon and remaining 1 cup cheese. Bake 8-10 minutes longer or until cheese is melted. Garnish with green onions if desired.

Millie Otto of Arthur is a member of the Old Order Amish. Contact her by writing to 1584 CR 2000N, Arthur, IL 61911.

