MY AMISH HOME: A watched thermostat never clicks

“Who shall separate us from the love Christ? Shall tribulation, or distress, or persecution, or famine, or nakedness, or peril, or sword? Nay, in all these things we are more than conquerors through him that loved us. For I am persuaded that neither death, nor life, nor angels, nor principalities, nor things present, nor things to come, nor height, nor depth, nor any other creature, shall be able to separate us from the love of God, which is in Christ Jesus our Lord.” – Romans 8:35, 37, 38, 39.

Are our balmy fall days now gone? Or will we have a few more before winter sets in for good? We’ve had 60 degree days in December sometimes. Maybe we could again. And yet, that just makes it difficult when it gets cold again. If only I weren’t such a wimp.

I try to tell myself every morning that this is a good day to have a good day. Sometimes it works and sometimes, well, I have to keep repeating it.

Like today, well, it actually started last night, when I felt less than chipper. I felt like our thermostat probably wasn’t working. Mostly we have it at 70 degrees, but last night hubby was chilly, so I upped it to 72 degrees. But the temperature never went up, even though the furnace (water heater) kept kicking on. So I went to bed with dread circling around in my mind.

This morning nothing had changed except it felt colder.

So I really got the doldrums. What to do?

Also yesterday, when I wanted to do my last round of laundry, my drain hose fell off.

I trotted up to Rachel with my sob story. She did the rest in her washer. It was only two loads.

But I had to get my machine to the fix-it shop. OK, I call brother-in-law Dale. He actually could take it. Lloyd went along to help load and unload.

OK, that was taken care of, now when will I get it back?

So yes, even with all the sunshine, I was barely feeling sunny.

But I had a day brightener. I was meeting a work van and not really paying attention. Suddenly I saw an arm come out the window. Someone was really waving. Bless his heart, it was grandson Galen.

He made my day.

When I came home, I kept watching the thermostat. Is that like the watched pot never boils? I called Central Power. They gave me some helpful advice.

I believe it is working, just taking its good old time in getting the temperature up. I guess at the beginning of the season it just takes time for the water in the pipes to reach their potential. We’ve been here almost 14 years. I don’t remember it being like this. Except last fall they did have to put in a new thermostat.

Our heating system is one of the reasons I don’t look forward to winter.

When we lived in the trailer, we had a wood stove. There is just nothing like wood heat. But then sometimes we had chimney fires. Scary! Or we’d leave and get a few miles from home and one of us would question if we shut off the stove.

When we moved from the trailer, we put in an oil stove. Then the burners would clog because of poor quality oil or the fuel would gel and couldn’t flow through the lines. So, always something, right?

But back then we were young (and dumb?) and I wasn’t responsible to keep things going.

Another day brightener I had today was that I got the message that my machine is already fixed. Yay! I do believe Dale can go bring it home tonight. Wow! Great!

So hopefully, I can do laundry tomorrow. But I do have a few errands that I have to do before I come home. At least I don’t have to go to Beachy’s. Sister Cora took me last Saturday. I usually just go on my own through the week. But Diamond is getting so slow, it takes so long and I had a pretty full week this week. So I decided to go Saturday, which isn’t the wisest thing to do. That place was crawling with people. It sounded like a chicken house in there. Thank goodness for their larger facility.

So in spite of all my hang-ups today, it was a good day. We have so many blessings and the Lord will see us through.

Deuteronomy 31:6: Be strong and of good courage, fear not…

In closing, had we no winter, spring would not be so pleasant. Had we no adversity, prosperity would not be so welcome.

How about pudding this week?

Mocha Pudding

8 oz. cream cheese, softened

8 oz. cool whip

2 Tblsps. instant coffee

1 1/2 cups hot water

1 can sweetened condensed milk

1 pkg. Oreo cookies

1/2 butter, melted

Powdered sugar, optional