MY AMISH HOME: A weekend of memories that will last a lifetime

The Lord is my light and salvation; whom shall I fear? The Lord is the strength of my life; of whom shall I be afraid? When the wicked, even mine enemies and my foes, came upon me to eat up my flesh, they stumbled and fell. Though a host should encamp against me, my heart shall not fear: though war should rise against me, in this will I be confident. One thing I have desired of the Lord, that will I seek after; that I may dwell in the house of the Lord all the days of my life, to behold the beauty of the Lord, and to inquire in his temple. — Psalm 27:1,2,3,4,

After most of the day with sunshine, the clouds moved in again. And hubby just said by Thursday it is supposed to be in the 50s. Will it bring rain? Just not ice and wind, please.

Too bad I couldn’t take advantage of the sunshine this morning and do some laundry. But the morning passed so quickly.

Anyway, I did all the laundry yesterday except the sheets that were used by our grandchildren Sunday night.

We had quite the weekend. I knew our daughter Cindy and Freeman Miller and all theirs from Dale were coming. Also, granddaughter Mary Lorene and Mikel and little Alex of Medina, New York.

What I didn’t know is what the children were planning behind our backs. The stinkers!