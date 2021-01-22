MY AMISH HOME: A weekend of memories that will last a lifetime

The Lord is my light and salvation; whom shall I fear? The Lord is the strength of my life; of whom shall I be afraid? When the wicked, even mine enemies and my foes, came upon me to eat up my flesh, they stumbled and fell. Though a host should encamp against me, my heart shall not fear: though war should rise against me, in this will I be confident. One thing I have desired of the Lord, that will I seek after; that I may dwell in the house of the Lord all the days of my life, to behold the beauty of the Lord, and to inquire in his temple. — Psalm 27:1,2,3,4,
After most of the day with sunshine, the clouds moved in again. And hubby just said by Thursday it is supposed to be in the 50s. Will it bring rain? Just not ice and wind, please.
Too bad I couldn’t take advantage of the sunshine this morning and do some laundry. But the morning passed so quickly.
Anyway, I did all the laundry yesterday except the sheets that were used by our grandchildren Sunday night.
We had quite the weekend. I knew our daughter Cindy and Freeman Miller and all theirs from Dale were coming. Also, granddaughter Mary Lorene and Mikel and little Alex of Medina, New York.
What I didn’t know is what the children were planning behind our backs. The stinkers!
Son-in-law Lloyd left a message late Friday evening; I didn’t get it until early Saturday morning. He said someone will be picking us up Saturday afternoon around 1 p.m. and we shall wear good clothes. OK, but? Surely we aren’t going out for lunch. It’s kind of late for that and too early for supper, so?
Well, turns out, it was Lloyds who picked us up and we went toward Miltons. Lloyd figured we’d stop and see if “they are ready, so we can go together.” He went in; no, they aren’t ready, but we shall just go in to wait. I was so clueless, and yet, I saw that they had put up a rope to tie up horses. What? Oh, well – we went in, then they say, “Happy Anniversary!” Well! They had invited family and friends. All our grandchildren were present. We were overwhelmed.
When I wanted to eat ice cream, Jane cautioned me – you might not want to eat too much. The day isn’t over yet. What?
Granddaughter Margaret told me they were leaving. I asked if they were coming to our house for supper. She got this funny look on her face, then Rachel told me we are all going to the Yoder’s for supper.
The whole kit and caboodle? Yep! Everyone. There were 40 of us. Five generations were present. It was so special that all the grandchildren were there. Well, one of the granddaughters had an obligation she felt she had to keep.
We were all together on Sunday for dinner at Lloyds. They outdid themselves in planning this memorable day.
We had a delicious dinner of fried turkey (deep-fried in the turkey fryer), mashed potatoes, gravy, etc., etc.
We sang, played games, ate snacks and had a good time.
Mikel, Mary Lorene and little Alex spent Sunday evening with us. They slept at our house and left for home Monday morning. Too bad little Alex is young enough that he won’t remember having a pillow fight with his great-grandpa. But Grandpa remembers. It was a memory maker.
Monday morning I looked at the house and wondered, do I want to clean it up? Or leave it a while to soak up memories?
Actually, I didn’t know where to start. I had mounds of towels to wash, but knew I couldn’t get done before I needed to go get Erwin. So I thought I’d start with the bathrooms. It didn’t look favorable to dry things outside anyway.
So I worked my way through, picking up toys, putting things to rights.
Then I realized if I hurry, I can still get the floors mopped before I have to leave. So I got that done.
It was really nice coming home to a cleaned up house.
The sun broke through the clouds enough that it convinced me to do laundry instead of lunch. I hung out the towels and my cleaning rags. That is all I had room for on the patio. I was so glad I hung those out. They dried, smelled so fresh and were so soft.
I had taken down my inside lines so our long-legged grandsons wouldn’t have to walk so “stooped.”
In closing – a major problem facing families is that ovens are self-cleaning, but children aren’t!
I think this stew would make a good winter evening meal.
Cider Beef Stew
3 tablespoons flour
1 teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon pepper
1 pound beef stew meat, cut into 1-inch pieces
1 cup apple cider
½ cup water
1 tablespoon vinegar
½ teaspoon dried thyme
2 large carrots, cut into 1-inch pieces
1 celery rib, chopped
1 large potato peeled and cubed
1 medium onion, sliced or chopped
In a large bowl or bag, combine flour, salt and pepper; add beef and toss to coat. In a sauce pan, brown beef in oil. Add cider, water, vinegar and thyme; bring to a boil. Reduce heat, cover and simmer for 1 hour and 45 minutes, or until meat is tender. Add carrots, celery, potato and onion; return to boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer for 45 minutes or until vegetables are tender. Yield: 4 servings.
Millie Otto of Arthur is a member of the Old Order Amish. Contact her by writing to 1584 CR 2000N, Arthur, IL 61911.