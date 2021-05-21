MY AMISH HOME: Always know your yardwork limitations

I got that done then decided I need to get a circle letter written and put that out, that was my second trip to the box. Then decided to hurry and finish my letter for our daughter in Dale, Illinois.

I took that out, trip number three. I was cleaning off my desk and found the address sheet that was supposed to be in the circle letter. Trip number four to the mailbox! So actually I made five trips in all, counting going and getting the mail later on. If my brain worked better, my feet wouldn’t have to work so hard. Sigh…

Oh well, I need the exercise.

I had to go to Beachy’s Bulk Foods this morning and make a foray through their store. And as usual, those doughnuts beckoned. I got some for hubby’s break. But…I didn’t eat one! Not two, either! I didn’t eat any! I was so pleased with myself, I almost broke my arm patting myself on the back! All that sugar and grease just do bad things to my system.

I guess the main thing is, and let’s face it, I am getting old! Only in body, my mind is still young!