MY AMISH HOME: Always leave your laundry to 'cure' in the basket before folding

“The rod and reproof give wisdom: but a child left to himself bringeth his mother to shame. When the wicked are multiplied transgression increased: but the righteous shall see their fall. Correct thy son, and he shall give rest; yea, he shall give delight unto thy soul. Where there is no vision the people perish: but he that keepeth the law, happy is he” Proverbs: 29: 15,16,17,18

This Tuesday is as nearly perfect as a day could be. On a day like this, blue sky, barely any wind, warm sunshine, when the girls were little tots, I would fix sandwiches and Kook-aid and probably cookies. We would take a blanket out in the yard and have a picnic lunch. Ah, yes! Those were the days!

One thought I don’t like to entertain is that we have now had our longest day, but there is comfort in the fact that will take awhile before it will be noticed that daylight fades earlier.

So, anyway, here I am on this beautiful day, sitting by my desk, wishing I could be outside.

Maybe working in the garden. I’m pretty sure there are peas that should be picked. I thought last week that they were done, but now that we had rain, they might still develop. But, oh my! What a mess!

We had a windstorm go through here early Saturday morning. It blew my pea fences over and the plants are in a tangled mess. It looks depressing! I think the tomato cages stayed upright. My flowerbeds need attention, but this week is too full of appointments. Something I don’t handle very well. At all!

Husband Erwin has been having issues with dry, scaly, cracked skin on his palm of his good hand, peeling, tender finger tips. I have tried all most everything under the sun to heal it. To no avail. He finally gave up and wanted to go to the doctor.

Anyway, his appointment was yesterday afternoon. She took one look at it and said it’s plaque psoriasis. Now why didn’t I think of that?! Anyway, we spent quite some time by the doctor, then to go to town to pick up a prescription that wasn’t there.

Not having had lunch, I decided to go to Heartland Deli for some coffee. Julie had fixed some hot dogs, a new thing for them. So I decided we each needed one to eat on the way home. That was a mistake to get just one for each of us! These things were so good! We wished to have a couple more!

Anyway, it was late afternoon when we got home. I was glad I had done my laundry early. It wasn’t folded, just still “curing” in the basket. I was also glad I had washed all my cleaning rags Saturday afternoon when I got home.

Because of lack of sound judgment or whatever it was I didn’t go clean Friday evening as usual. It looked so stormy and I don’t like to be on the road if it gets really windy. I also don’t like to leave all the cleaning for Saturday. But that is what I did. It was kind of nice to have a Friday evening at home. I should have finished cleaning our house, but no, I guess I was too lazy. Or something.

So Saturday, I had all my cleaning jobs, plus our house. It wasn’t so bad, but I did have to keep lecturing myself.

It felt good, though, going to bed Saturday night, the house all cleaned up, the cleaning rags washed.

But now, with all the appointments this week, I’m running behind schedule. What is a schedule, anyway?

At least today, hubby didn’t have any work at the workshop, so that gives me extra time at home, but I have an appointment at Willowtree this afternoon. And, tomorrow, horseshoeing appointment.

Too bad I don’t have reclining seats in the buggy so I could kick back and snooze while Diamond is getting new shoes. Or at least, his hooves trimmed and a reset. But then, hopefully, I’ll have all afternoon and evening home.

But what to do first? So many things clamoring to be done.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

I’m back, now to finish this. A couple of weeks, maybe three when I went to Willowtree, I wrote about the green wheat field. It is now golden. We don’t have “purple mountain majesties” but we “amber waves of grain” It looks really nice but yes, soon it’s harvest and then…

In closing: Are you more worried about doing things right, or doing the right thing?

Use this recipe to dress up a burger or use as a side salad.

Creamy Sweet Onions

5 large white onions, thinly sliced

2 1/4 cups of sugar

1 1/2 cups cider vinegar

1 1/2 cups of water

4 teaspoons salt

1 cup (8 ounces) sour cream

3 tablespoons mayo or Miracle Whip

1/4 celery seed

Salt and pepper to taste

Place the onions in a large bowl. In a saucepan, combine the sugar, vinegar, water and salt. Bring to a boil; pour over onions. Cover and refrigerate overnight.

Drain onions, discarding liquid. In a bowl, combine the sour cream, mayo, celery seed, salt and pepper, mix well. Add onions and toss to coat.

Yield: 4 cups

Millie Otto of Arthur is a member of the Old Order Amish. Contact her by writing to 1584 CR 2000N, Arthur, IL 61911.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Make your house a home For the holidays: Get inspiring home and gift ideas – sign up now! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.