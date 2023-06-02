“No we beseech you, brethren, by the coming of our Lord Jesus Christ, and by our gathering unto him, that ye be not soon shaken in mind, or be troubled, neither by spirit, nor by word, nor by letter as from us, as that day of Christ is at hand. Let no man deceive you by any means: for that day shall not come, except there comes a falling away first, and that that man of sin be revealed, the son of perdition.” – 2 Thessalonians 2:1, 2, 3

Oh my! Blue sky, puffy white clouds, would you say it’s summer? I would. I love it. It is warm, but who cares? Not me. As long as I don’t have to be out bailing hay or whatever. Hubby does have a fan going.

Me? I don’t really like a fan, not turned directly on me anyway. I’d like a ceiling fan.

And yeah, it is getting dry. The grass is showing the stress. I don’t think I’ll mow again until we have a good rain.

Memorial Day morning, the sky was really red. It looked really beautiful and yet, it was so red, it actually looked ominous.

Quite a few people went camping. The weather was almost perfect for camping. Only I thought the mornings were plenty cool. But then, a fire would feel real good. And breakfast in the open air is just about the best thing about camping.

But yeah, camping is probably history for us.

I got a really late start on this writing thing. I messed around too long this morning. I did laundry and really, I don’t know what else. The granddaughters, Andrea and Kaitlyn were here this afternoon, getting books and chatting which is really precious to me.

I left early to go get hubby. I wanted to make a couple of stops before I get him. I went to F.D. for fly spray for Diamond. I had a bit left from last year. I forgot to spray him when I got home. Soon he was stomping and pawing, hitting the side of the barn, really making a racket. I couldn’t even enjoy my tea break. So I went out and sprayed him. Then he stood quietly, hardly moving a muscle. That Wipe II with citronella really works.

I really think F.D. should teach his employees to talk nicer. I was writing my check and commented on it being May 30 and Nancy says, “Yeah, before we know it, summer will be passed.” I was like, “don’t talk like that.” No offense, Nancy. Just kidding.

Hey, guess what? The lost is found. First it was the “foot” for Erwin’s cane. After searching every nook and cranny, one morning I was fixing the bed and happened to look in the nightstand by the side of the bed. I used to keep his CPAP machine in that shelf above the drawer. But that hated thing was retired long ago.

Anyway, I saw this bag in there and wondered, what? I pulled it out and let out a whoop. It was the elusive “foot."

Then Monday, after my first grandiose plans failed, I was going to strip the bed and wash those things, clean the windows, etc.

Then realizing we would go to the visitation of my cousin Lucy Chupp, Monday evening, I didn’t want to start that big job and not being able to get it finished. I decided to clean the buggy. I was surprised it didn’t fall apart in shock.

But anyway, I still hadn’t found the buggy jack. I figured I’d have to use another jack we had. A very heavy, ungainly thing that I’m half-scared of, thinking it will creep on me. Anyway, as I drug that thing out of a corner, then close by the door, I stared. There…was…my…buggy…jack. In…plain…sight. I declare, it wasn’t there all the time. How could I have overlooked it? Obviously I did. Unless…that old lady was playing tricks. I do believe I heard her snicker. (not).

I did have to go clean Monday morning. I really didn’t mind. It was such a nice morning to bike. The air was a bit chilly. As I passed the neighbors’ catalpa grove, I noticed how beautiful those trees are in full bloom. And they smelled wonderful. Ah. Country and summer, a wonderful combo.

In closing: Muffins are cupcakes that woke up in the morning and said, “I’m not wearing any make up today.”

It’s strawberry season so let’s have muffins. Would these wear makeup? You decide!

Strawberry Muffins

Dry Ingredients:

2 1/4 cups flour

1/2 cup sugar

1 Tblsp. baking powder

1/4 tsp. salt

Wet Ingredients:

2 eggs, beaten

1 cup yogurt or sour milk

1/3 cup oil

1/2 tsp. vanilla

1 1/2 cups chopped strawberries

Topping:

1/4 cup flour

1/4 cup raw sugar (or coarse sugar)

1/2 cup cinnamon

2 Tblsps. cold butter, sliced

Mix wet and dry ingredients separately, blend all together and fold in strawberries. Spoon into paper-lined muffin pan. Crumble topping and sprinkle over top.