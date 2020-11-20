MY AMISH HOME: Always searching for a tastier morsel

But, anyway, I considered getting a new one, but this one was given to me by Brother Marx and Cathy when I was babysitting their Carli so it is very precious.

These nice days make it very pleasant for me to be making my trips to and from with hubby going to the workshop. Sometimes I almost find myself being envious of these other buggies and there were a lot on the road today. Their horses are stepping smartly with their heads up and moving at a good clip. And here go I, plod, plod, plod. And yet as long as Diamond behaves I’ll be satisfied, because, after all he is good. Or maybe just lazy!

When we get home, I drive up to the front door; get off, prod open the door so Erwin can get inside better. Sometimes if it is dark, I’ll get off, come in and get a light on while Erwin is getting off the buggy. Diamond just patiently waits. At the workshop, I drive up to the door, go in and help Erwin with his coat while Diamond just stands there. So, yes, he may be slow, but as of now, he’s priceless!

When I went to get Erwin today, our distant neighbors to the east, one of their boys was in the cornfield chopping stalks. He had five horses in a row hitched to the chopper. I thought it looked like so much fun. It was such an idyllic scene with the sun shining and the sky so blue. But maybe he was cold. Or not. He had ear muffs on over his stocking cap.