MY AMISH HOME: Always searching for a tastier morsel

“Yet, if any man suffer as a Christian, let him not be ashamed; but let him glorify God on his behalf. For the time is come that judgement must begin in the house of God: and if it first begin at us, what shall the end be of them that obey not the gospel of God? And if the righteous scarcely be saved, where shall the ungodly and the sinner appear? Wherefore let them of their souls to him in well doing as unto a faithful creator.” — 1 Peter 4:16, 17, 18, 19
What a beautiful November afternoon. It is chilly, but still I actually had my inside door open, not because it is was so warm outside but because it was inside. I was cooking canned stew meat and it did get steamy.
I kind of wished I had leaves to rake so I could work outside. It is just so nice.
Actually, I wish I had a bagger for the lawn mower so I could mow the yard and gather up the corn husks that are blown all over. Well now, I guess I could rake those, but it would more enjoyable to use the mower.
Hubby kind of liked the decoration of the husks blown up against the buildings and strewn about the yard. I told him I guess the beauty is in the eye of the beholder.
As, I went to get my Bible to choose the verse(s) for the week, I once again wondered if it could be repaired. It is falling apart. They say if a Bible is falling apart, the owner usually isn’t. Well, to my shame this owner does sometimes fall apart.
But, anyway, I considered getting a new one, but this one was given to me by Brother Marx and Cathy when I was babysitting their Carli so it is very precious.
These nice days make it very pleasant for me to be making my trips to and from with hubby going to the workshop. Sometimes I almost find myself being envious of these other buggies and there were a lot on the road today. Their horses are stepping smartly with their heads up and moving at a good clip. And here go I, plod, plod, plod. And yet as long as Diamond behaves I’ll be satisfied, because, after all he is good. Or maybe just lazy!
When we get home, I drive up to the front door; get off, prod open the door so Erwin can get inside better. Sometimes if it is dark, I’ll get off, come in and get a light on while Erwin is getting off the buggy. Diamond just patiently waits. At the workshop, I drive up to the door, go in and help Erwin with his coat while Diamond just stands there. So, yes, he may be slow, but as of now, he’s priceless!
When I went to get Erwin today, our distant neighbors to the east, one of their boys was in the cornfield chopping stalks. He had five horses in a row hitched to the chopper. I thought it looked like so much fun. It was such an idyllic scene with the sun shining and the sky so blue. But maybe he was cold. Or not. He had ear muffs on over his stocking cap.
I just had to wonder, does he realize how very fortunate, how blessed he really is. If he doesn’t know, I hope he will someday. I didn’t grow up on a farm, never really had much to with farming, but always thought that’s the way to go.
Maybe I’m too much like the horse we saw today, it was in a large stocks field, had all this grazing, but it had his head over the fence, searching for a tastier morsel.
Is that the way we humans are? Always wanting what is out of bounds?
We had a really good day last week. Some friends we recently met came to take us shopping. So I guess I kind of took advantage and went to some stores I don’t normally go to as they are not on my beaten path. But we had an enjoyable time and really appreciated it.
By the way Bob, the pie was super! The crust was way better than mine ever are. Erwin kept asking if there’s more pie!
Thank you so much for the wonderful day!
In closing: Skill is successfully walking a tight rope over Niagara Falls. Intelligence is not trying.
(Later on) Did you see the western sky on Tuesday evening? It was totally awesome!
And now for the recipe of the week:
Upside-Down Apple Pancake
4 bacon strips, chopped
1 large apple, peeled and sliced
2 tablespoons brown sugar
1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
1 cup flour
2 tablespoons sugar
1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
1 large egg, room temperature
3/4 cup milk
1 tablespoon butter, melted
1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
Optional toppings: powdered sugar and maple syrup
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. In an 8-inch cast iron or ovenproof skillet, cook the bacon over medium heat until crisp. Using a slotted spoon, remove bacon to paper towels to drain, reserving bacon drippings. Add apples to drippings; cook and stir over medium high heat until crisp tender, 2-3 minutes. Remove from heat. Sprinkle with reserved bacon, brown sugar and cinnamon.
I a large bowl, combine the flour, sugar and baking powder. In a small bowl, combine the egg, milk, butter and vanilla; stir into the dry ingredients just until moistened. Pour over apples.
Bake 20-25 minutes or until lightly browned. Invert onto a serving plate. If desired, dust with powdered sugar and serve with syrup.
Yield: 4 servings
Millie Otto of Arthur is a member of the Old Order Amish. Contact her by writing to 1584 CR 2000N, Arthur, IL 61911.
