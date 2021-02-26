MY AMISH HOME: Always use the rest of the recipe

“Purge me with hyssop, and I shall be clean: wash me, and I shall be whiter than snow. Make me to hear joy and gladness; that the bones which though hast broken my rejoice. Hide thy face from my sins, and blot out all mine iniquities. Create in me a clean heart, O God; and renew a right spirit within me. Cast me not away from thy presence; and take not thy Holy Spirit from me.” – Psalm 51: 7-11
We had the most gorgeous day today, sunny and mild. So different from the frigid weather last week. And as I sit at my desk, I can see the moon rising in the clear sky of the east even before twilight was pinning its curtains.
But…what a day! It started out great, then we get some distressing news that cast a shadow over the day.
Grandson Lavon Yoder had an accident on the way to work. He hit an icy spot and couldn’t steer his car out of the path of another car. Lavon was hit on the passenger side.
Lavon wasn’t hurt much. His passenger suffered broken ribs and a bruised spleen. He is being kept overnight.
The other people weren’t quite so fortunate. They were life-flighted from the scene.
Kaitlyn stayed with me while Mom Jane went with Lavon.
I couldn’t quite concentrate to write, which is why I am now at 5:30 p.m. trying to corral my thoughts and put something on paper.
My lunch dishes are staring a hole in my back because I won’t get them out of their sticky misery. A counter cluttered with dirty dishes started already yesterday.
It was my turn to take a meal in to a couple in our church that had a baby. I always enjoy cooking a meal but somehow it never turns out as it should.
I wanted to make the recipe I had in my column two weeks ago, the brown sugar spice cake with caramelized apples. That’s when I discovered I didn’t put in the complete recipe. It will be in this time..if I don’t forget!
I decided next time I’ll use cinnamon instead of cloves. I don’t really care for cloves.
But anyway, Monday morning I was up way before the night was done. I wanted to make the dessert before we leave for work. Which I did. I even got the dishes washed. I almost broke my arm, patting myself on the back!
I knew I had to get my casserole made when I got back from work and have everything ready when I get home from picking up hubby at the workshop. I wanted to drop off the meal on the way when I go to Willowtree. I had an appointment for a 60-minute massage.
So what with peeling potatoes, making those into mashed potatoes, making gravy, getting everything assembled, again creating a mound of dishes, this time no patting on the back. I didn’t have time. So they had a party while I was gone.
Getting a massage always makes me so tired and hurty. So yeah, when I got home, first I rested a tiny big, then the mail went so I trotted out to get that. Oh goody! I had a couple of letters to read. Then I made a poor excuse of supper and finally got all those dishes washed. I was so tired, but after the pain left, I didn’t hurt anymore!
Now here I am again, a mound of dishes behind me and two baskets of laundry waiting to be folded and put away. It was such a beautiful day to do laundry. I could hang everything outside. I did the first round before leaving for work. I was so glad I did, the way the rest of the day turned out, it was sure a good thing.
Kaitlyn occupied herself with books the greater part of the day, looking at them, reading to her dolly. She didn’t put all of them away. She had almost emptied the shelves, which is quite a lot. But that’s OK. I don’t mind. I was just glad she could be here.
It did bother her about Lavon. I really think for a little girl, she was worried. She is really close to her big brother.
In closing: Half the Christian life is learning, but the other half is simply believing even when we don’t understand.
How about making Granola Bars this week?
Chewy Granola Bars
5 cups oatmeal
4 1/2 cups Rice Krispies
2 Pkgs. Graham crackers, crushed
1 cup raisins
Mix dry ingredients
1 cup butter
2 (10.5 oz.) pkg. mini marshmallows
1/4 cup peanut butter
1/4 cup honey
In a saucepan, melt butter, add marshmallows, peanut butter and honey. Melt together, stirring frequently. Mix into dry ingredients and press into a cookie sheet.
The rest of the previous Brown Sugar Spice Cake with Caramelized Apples recipe:
To caramelize apples, cook sliced apples in a 12-inch skillet over medium-high heat 20-25 minutes, stirring occasionally, or until apples are tender and caramelized.
Millie Otto of Arthur is a member of the Old Order Amish. Contact her by writing to 1584 CR 2000N, Arthur, IL 61911.