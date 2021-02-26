MY AMISH HOME: Always use the rest of the recipe

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Getting a massage always makes me so tired and hurty. So yeah, when I got home, first I rested a tiny big, then the mail went so I trotted out to get that. Oh goody! I had a couple of letters to read. Then I made a poor excuse of supper and finally got all those dishes washed. I was so tired, but after the pain left, I didn’t hurt anymore!

Now here I am again, a mound of dishes behind me and two baskets of laundry waiting to be folded and put away. It was such a beautiful day to do laundry. I could hang everything outside. I did the first round before leaving for work. I was so glad I did, the way the rest of the day turned out, it was sure a good thing.

Kaitlyn occupied herself with books the greater part of the day, looking at them, reading to her dolly. She didn’t put all of them away. She had almost emptied the shelves, which is quite a lot. But that’s OK. I don’t mind. I was just glad she could be here.

It did bother her about Lavon. I really think for a little girl, she was worried. She is really close to her big brother.

In closing: Half the Christian life is learning, but the other half is simply believing even when we don’t understand.

How about making Granola Bars this week?

Chewy Granola Bars