“Keep thy tongue from evil, and thy lips from speaking guile. Depart from evil, and do good; seek peace and pursue it. The eyes of the Lord are upon the righteous, and his ears are open to his cries.” – Psalm 34: 13, 14, 15

“For he that in these things serveth Christ is acceptable to God and approved of men. Let us therefore follow after the things which make for peace, and things wherewith one may edify another.” – Romans 14, 18, 19

What a beautiful last afternoon of February. It started out cloudy but now is clearing off. According to the weather forecast in the paper, later on this week is not so pleasant, but …

We still have March ahead of us. I thought yesterday for sure we had March wind. And April showers all in one bundle.

We started out for work. I was questioning myself, should we really? We didn’t go very far, I turned around and we came back home.

Ironically, I think we were out in about the worst of it, the rain anyway.

I couldn’t stop by the front door like I normally do, so Erwin had to stay on the buggy while I took care of the horse.

Then we had to wait awhile until the rain let up. It didn’t, only a smidgen, so we made for the house. It was so horribly windy and took so long, we were both soaked.

My nerves were shot, we were exhausted. But, really, I was glad to be home. Even if I kept second-guessing my decision. Oh well, how important are our jobs as opposed to our safety, anyway?

When I could lay aside the guilty feeling of maybe not making the right choice, I had a fairly good day.

I, of course, did my laundry. I had to hang it up inside and it kind of gloomily hung there, not making much effort to hurry and dry.

Now the clouds are breaking up and the sun shines. Hopefully, it will be nice tomorrow. Daughter Jane has workday.

It seems so often when she has workday, it is dreary. At least tomorrow we won’t be cleaning windows.

She plans to make chicken broth to use for Julia’s wedding. I don’t know what else is on the agenda. Making chicken broth can be messy, picking the meat off the bones. It’s always good to have a salt shaker handy, especially if the meat is still warm.

I was thinking I was supposed to take salad for lunch and got the ingredients I needed. But then I checked the chart to make sure. Groan! I’m down for dessert. Oh well … keep it simple. Get an angel food cake at Shady Crest. Sigh … they didn’t have any. Probably they just have them on Fridays and Saturdays. So I’ll just buy a mix and make my own. Not a good idea. It was an off-brand, the egg white mixture didn’t want to beat up stiff, even after beating 20-30 minutes.

And yeah, it’s a flop. I took it out of the oven, turned it upside down on the stick on the table, turned my back, and plop! The thing plopped out of the pan onto the table. Now what? It is still edible.

Anyway, the past Friday I went to Beachy’s bulk foods. It was a nice day. I don’t usually go on Friday, but this time it seemed to work OK.

And yes, good idea! They have fresh doughnuts on Friday. I like the regular doughnuts best. The filled ones are really good too, but they have plenty much filling for me. Plus I can’t eat them on the way home. Too messy.

Anyway, I was just going to take a small bite, just one, so I can have the rest for break with Erwin as he wasn’t working and was at home. Well. One bite … ambrosia. Ahh. Just a teeny bite more … who was I kidding? The next thing I knew, that whole doughnut was inhaled. Those things are sooo good and probably as artery clogging as anything you can eat. Well, I’m not there often on Friday, so maybe it doesn’t matter.

This past Sunday our church was at the neighbors, so we were invited back for supper and the youth hymn singing. What a privilege. The singing was so nice.

What a wonderfully enjoyable way to worship the Lord. I have often wished I could sing. But carrying tune is just not my talent.

In closing: Let us use our blessing in the present world to gain blessings that are out of this world.