“Then beware lest thou forget the Lord, which brought thee forth out of the land of Egypt, from the house of bondage. Thou shalt fear the Lord they God, and serve him, and shalt swear by his name. Ye shall not go after other gods, of the gods of the people which are round about you; (For the Lord thy God is a jealous God among you) lest the anger of the Lord thy God be kindled against thee, and destroy thee from off the face of the earth.” – Deuteronomy 6: 12, 13, 14, 15

June 21 was the first day of summer, so now gradually the daylight will grow shorter. Ah me. So sad. Well, not really. It’s all in God’s plan. But I seem to do so much better with longer daylight hours. It is pleasant today, but we are dry. The yard looks parched.

I do need to mow as it does look really raggedy and the weeds are popping up. Funny that, I sprayed areas with stuff that said on the label it kills weeds all season.

Did we have a short season or what? It hasn’t even been two months. Oh well …

I watered the garden again. We did have radishes this time, but I don’t think the kohlrabi will amount to anything.

I did get another batch of peas, enough for us and my mom. The other night we had fresh peas, onions (on buttered bread, yum.), radishes, melons, fresh strawberries and chocolate cake.

Ah summer. Can it get much better than that?

For someone who is supposed to cut back on sugar … sigh … but I had a good reason for baking the cake, or so I thought. But did I have to pile on the cream cheese frosting and chocolate chips?

But anyway, granddaughters Andrea and Kaitlyn came over today. They also brought along their little charge, Hadley. So yeah, I thought I had to make a cake.

I guess I could have just served cookies. I had to go to Beachy’s Bulk Foods yesterday. And so, of course, they baked monster cookies for me. Well, not just for me but ...

Anyway, those things are the best. I should have put my groceries in the back in the buggy, out of reach. But no, I put them in the front. Within reach. Not good.

Oh well, just one won’t hurt. Yeah, I hear you. So … I ate two on the way home … sigh.

We had gone to church Sunday. And yes, it was in a tent. I actually like having church services in a tent. If it doesn’t rain that is. And it didn’t Sunday.

It was very pleasant. Of course it can be distracting at times. But still, it’s just something about sitting outdoors, I just like it.

And yes, it was hard for Erwin and my mom, but we made it OK. We survived.

I just had an experience that made me wonder if my guardian angel ever wipes sweat off the forehead and sighs.

I have a drawer unit inside the front door beside the fridge. I sometimes put papers on there until I have or take time to put them away.

I wanted to check something on one of the papers and they weren’t there. Oh, it’s windy from the east, they probably blew behind the unit.

As you know, our gas fridges have a burner. Doesn’t it seem ironic that a gas appliance has a burner that makes heat to make something cold?

But anyway, the flame is not in the open, but the metal around it gets hot.

One of the papers must have blown against that. It was charred.

Scary, huh? You bet. Praise God for his protection.

Lesson learned.

In closing: The will of God will not lead you where the grace of God cannot keep you.

Zucchinis will be appearing soon. Maybe you want to try this …

Sausage Stuffed Zucchini

4 medium zucchini, 6-7 inches

1/2 lb. bulk sausage

1/4 cup chopped onion

1 garlic clove, minced

1 tsp. dried oregano and basil mix

1/2 cup corn, fresh or frozen

1 medium tomato, peeled and diced

1 cup shredded cheese, divided