“But above all things, my brethren, swear not, neither by heaven, neither by earth, neither by any other oath: but let your yea be yea: and your nay, nay; lest ye fall into condemnation. Is any among you afflicted? Let him pray. Is any merry? Let him sing psalms. Confess your faults one to another, that ye may yet be healed. The effectual fervent prayer of a righteous man availeth much.” – James 5: 12, 13, 16

This day, by the middle of the morning is much brighter. And so is my mood. I tell you, the clouds were heavy and dark this morning. It actually looked like it would storm.

I was slogging through a mire of despondency, the heavy clouds pressing in on me.

I was supposed to write. My paper lay before me, pristine and white, like a field of newly fallen snow. Do I really want to put my tracks on it?

I wandered around in my mind awhile, grappling with random thoughts that were also like a messy sock drawer. I slammed the drawer shut and it reminded me of dogs on a hot summer day, their tongues hanging out.

The thing is, I’d rather be cleaning. This is the last week before church. What doesn’t get cleaned this week, well…who knows when it will happen. Sigh…

Because after church, I need to figure out how much of each color of the material I need for granddaughter Julia’s quilt.

Yes, she is getting married. I am really happy for them.

And yes, I need to get the material so it will match the colors she is using in her wedding. I want to get it while it is still available. But then it will go on the shelf while I work on grandson Jeffrey’s quilt. I am so far behind with my quilt making. And before you know it, spring…garden work…mowing the yard…yes.

I haven’t made up my seed order yet, although we have received numerous enticing catalogs.

My lawn mower is serviced and ready to go. I hope my feet will be too by the time it’s ready to mow.

It was the weirdest thing with the mower. I called Power Plus to let them know I want it serviced. It usually goes a couple of weeks, then they’ll call and tell me to put it on the outside, they will be picking it up.

I didn’t get a call, but a week or so later, I walk in the shed door on the side where the mower is kept. I rarely use that door as it is on the other side where we keep our buggy.

Anyway, I realized the mower is gone. What? When? So I asked my mom. Oh yes, they were here Tuesday. OK, but they never called. And it usually goes several weeks before it comes back. They unload it and leave it sitting on the outside and I’ll put it away.

Again, one evening after dark, I take out my slop pail to dump it on the compost pile. I thought I heard something in the barn so again I go in that side door. And there was the mower. Well, good for them. They even left a pretty little note in a plastic baggy for me. Proof, I guess, that it was serviced.

We figured out then, they brought it while we were in Dale, and my mom was with Barb that day.

This is now later, after I brought hubby home and we actually ate lunch. And it was something I actually made and didn’t get it ready-made from Shady Crest.

The day is considerably brighter. It had cleared off, but now again, it is kind of cloudy. I was sure hoping it would be nice and mild all week since church services are to be at Lloyds. It just makes it so much nicer for Erwin to get up there.

It would really be inconvenient if I had to hitch up Diamond to take him to Lloyds.

Maybe I could just clean up the wheelbarrow and push him up there, ya think?

I guess that wouldn’t make him any happier than when we were at Freeman’s in Dale the other weekend.

On Friday evening, we went across the road to Willard’s house to retire for the night. But first I had to wash his hair. Which I proceeded to do. It wasn’t real handy as the faucet didn’t have a sprayer, but we managed. But the shampoo didn’t lather up like usual. I figured maybe the water had something to do with it. So I squirted some more on his hair. Then I thought it smelled different. I checked my tube. Oh no! It was conditioner!

Needless to say, it did not work well. His hair-do, well, maybe it was a hair-don’t. Sigh…

In closing, it doesn’t make sense to worry about the future. Why open an umbrella before it rains?

Try this carrot cake. I almost drooled just writing the recipe.

Classic Carrot Cake

1 can (8 oz.) unsweetened crushed pineapple

2 cups shredded carrots

4 eggs

1 cup sugar

1 cup packed brown sugar

1 cup canola oil

2 cups flour

2 Tsps. baking soda

2 Tsps. cinnamon

1/4 tsp. salt

3/4 cup chopped walnuts

Frosting:

2 Pkgs. (8 oz. each) cream cheese, softened

1/4 cup butter, softened

2 Tsps. vanilla

1 1/2 cup powdered sugar

Drain pineapple, reserving 2 Tblsps. juice. In a large bowl, beat the carrots, eggs, sugars, oil, pineapple, and reserved juice until well-blended. In a small bowl, combine the flour, baking soda, cinnamon and salt; gradually beat into pineapple mixture until blended. Stir in walnuts.

Transfer to a greased 13-inch by nine-inch baking dish. Bake at 350 degrees for 35-40 minutes or until a toothpick inserted near the center comes out clean. Cool on wire rack.