MY AMISH HOME: Another use for all your cobs

“Remember not the sins of my youth, nor my transgressions: according to thy tender mercies remember thou me for thy goodness sake, O Lord. Good and upright is the Lord: therefore will he teach sinners in the way. The meek will he guide in judgement: and the meek will teach his way. All the paths of the Lord are mercy and truth unto such as keep his covenant and his testimonies. For thy name’s sake, O Lord, pardon mine iniquity; for it is great.” – Psalm 25: 8, 9, 10, 11

Today is a typical November day, gray and cloudy. It’s been quite windy. Temperature-wise, it really isn’t too cold, but inside it seems chilly. And just looking out the window, it looks cold and gray, especially when it was misting. We did have a bit of sunshine. Just a tiny bit, it didn’t last long.

With no sunshine yesterday except filtered through heavy clouds our battery went low enough that the furnace didn’t kick on anymore.

So I hooked up generator and charger to boost the battery so we’d have heat.

But now it is heavily cloudy again. According to the forecast, we are supposed to have thunderstorms this evening.

Oh well, don’t guess we have to leave so we’ll just hunker down and let it be.

I do hope the wind dies down. The wind was so strong when we got home at noon, I was a nervous wreck.

Normally I drive up close to the front door, get off and get the door propped open then help Erwin off the buggy. He goes in by himself and I drive out to the shed to unhitch.

But today was a different story. Erwin had a hard time with his balance on a calm day. But this wind today, he could barely breathe, let alone concentrate on keeping his balance.

I almost had to carry him inside and he can’t move fast. And there was Diamond, unattended.

Believe me, I about couldn’t get Erwin into the house fast enough, but Diamond waited. But oh, was I nervous!

At any rate, I don’t want to go through that again!

I left a message for Lloyd to see if he could put up a hitching post so I could tie up Diamond, if the need would arise. I can’t handle this type of thing very often.

I hope everyone had a pleasant Thanksgiving. We did. We had two big meals, actually. On Thanksgiving Day our children that didn’t have any other plans went to Lloyd and Rachel for lunch. Yummy! Grilled chicken, mashed potatoes, the whole nine yards.

Sunday we went to sis Barb and Elmer Gingerichs’s. We had another nine-yard meal.

After lunch, we girls were talking about days gone by, when we actually had to do manual labor. Haul wood and cobs, the one place where we lived, we called the Martin place. It was close to Cadwell and owned by Clifford Martin. He was probably one of the best landlords on planet Earth.

Anyway, we had an old wood-burning range in the kitchen that ate cobs. Do you suppose the young generation even knows what cobs are, and that you use them to start a fire?

Anyway, we also had a wood-burning heating stove so we did a lot of wood-splitting and hauling. We’d pile it on a wheelbarrow and haul it to the house and stack it in an enclosed back porch.

Actually, this porch was our summer kitchen. I loved that old house, even if it didn’t have indoor plumbing. It did have a pitcher pump and a wash basin in the kitchen. We had a bucket under the cabinet to catch the water. And woe to the person who let the bucket run over.

Our woodpile was out back under some apple trees. A lane for the cows and horses was on the other side of the fence. They used that lane to get from the barn lot to the pasture.

One evening we were out there by the woodpile. There was a mama cow, if I remember right. She had a set of wicked-looking horns and she had a calf by her side. I’m thinking I got to close to the fence and that mean mama charged. We thought she would come right through the fence.

The next day Clifford and his son Jerry came and that cow got a one way ticket to the sale barn.

We couldn’t quite agree on the building situation, but we knew the wash house. It had a kettle in it to heat the water for laundry duties. I’m thinking we might have taken our Saturday night baths out there in the summer.

Our grandchildren are growing up in a completely different setting. They barely know what gas lights are. Tool batteries rule.

In closing: Let us learn to appreciate that there will be times when the trees will be bare, and look forward to the times when we may pick fruit.

Monster Cookie Dough Dip

8 oz. cream cheese, softened

1/2 cup butter, softened

1 cup creamy peanut butter

1 cup brown sugar

1 1/2 powdered sugar

1/4 tsp. salt

1/2 cup quick oats

1 cup mini M&Ms

1 cup milk chocolate chips

Teddy grahams

Pretzels