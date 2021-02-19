MY AMISH HOME: Back in the day, extreme cold posed greater challenges

Let all the earth fear the Lord: let all the inhabitants of the world stand in awe of him. For he spake, and it was done; he commanded, and it stood fast. The Lord bringeth the counsel of the heathen to nought: he maketh the devices of the people of none effect. The counsel of the Lord standeth forever, the thoughts of his heart to all generations. Blessed is the nation whose God is the Lord; and the people whom he hath chosen for his own inheritance. – Psalm 33:8-12
Were we ever hit by an Arctic blast! We truly have winter. We, or at least I was spoiled by the relatively mild weather we had. Not much wind or snow. But, now! Oh, my! It hit! Maybe it will soon go away, and we can get back into routine.
Sunday morning temperature, well, I don’t remember the actual temperature, but at 5 a.m. the wind chill was 25 degrees below zero. That is COLD!
My mom and Erwin stayed home from church. It was just too cold. I went with daughter Rachel and Lloyd. I was sure sorry the others couldn’t go. Church is always a highlight for me. We are so blessed that we can still have church in these uncertain times.
Now Erwin and I have had two days of vacation, I guess. It was just too cold Monday morning to leave, especially in a buggy.
And as the day progressed, it steadily got worse. I was so glad to be at home.
And so thankful that I could do my laundry without going out in the weather. What a blessing! Even our girls don’t know the real hardship of doing laundry in the winter.
So many things have changed. Our girls didn’t struggle with getting diapers washed and dried in the wintertime. They used Pampers.
We now think this is pretty gross, but I remember when my mom would just rinse out the diapers by hand and hang them around the coal stove to dry.
And I can’t remember the babies getting diaper rash. Probably because back then we ate real food. Not chemical-loaded, premade stuff that we tend to eat now. Therefore the diapers didn’t stain as quickly.
And my mom only washed once a week. She had to go out in an unheated, uninsulated, huge-cracks-in-the-floor shack. She had to carry water to fill a large kettle, build a fire underneath to heat the water. So yeah, once a week was enough.
My aunt Minerva didn’t even have it quite that nice. Her kettle was out in the backyard. She had to carry water a ways to fill it. Can you imagine trying to build a fire with the wind howling and the snow blowing? And yet, she survived. Maybe that is why she could celebrate her 94th birthday. And she is still sharp as a tack. (Mostly!)
Aren’t we ever a bunch of spoiled softies?!
Yes, but I do love my creature comforts!
The sun is trying to break through the clouds. The wind chill is still minus 10 degrees. The wind has slowed to 10 mph. I have lots of snow to shovel. I can’t even get the buggy out. Not that I even want to at this point. Maybe we’ll just take the whole week off. Maybe I want to go to Florida after all.
It would actually be kind of enjoyable if it wouldn’t be for our jobs that we aren’t doing.
We are warm and dry, have plenty of food. And coffee! So really, I am quite content here at home except for the fact that I really should make some effort to get my cleaning done. It makes me feel guilty.
I actually dug out grandson Ervin’s quilt and started on that again. I had so many interruptions. First, I had my colors numbered wrong, so I had to pick it apart. Then I miscounted and didn’t have enough blocks of one color; then more pressing things came along. It just went into hiding, feeling pushed back and neglected.
In closing – Putting your best foot forward at least keeps it out of your mouth.
How about trying this pie.
Homemade Eggnog Pie
1 ⅛ teaspoon unflavored gelatin
¼ cup cold water
¾ cup sugar
2 tablespoons cornstarch
⅔ cup milk
3 egg yolks, lightly beaten
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 ½ cups whipping cream, whipped
1 (9-inch) pastry shell, baked
⅛ teaspoon ground nutmeg
In a small bowl, soften gelatin in cold water; set aside. In a saucepan, combine sugar and cornstarch; gradually stir in milk until smooth. Bring to a boil; cook and stir for two minutes or until thickened. Remove from heat. Stir a small about of hot mixture into egg yolks. Return all to pan; bring to a gentle boil, stirring constantly. Remove from heat. Stir in gelatin and vanilla. Cool to room temperature, stirring occasionally. Fold in whipped cream. Pour into pie shell. Sprinkle with nutmeg. Refrigerate until set, about two hours.
Millie Otto of Arthur is a member of the Old Order Amish. Contact her by writing to 1584 CR 2000N, Arthur, IL 61911.