MY AMISH HOME: Back in the day, extreme cold posed greater challenges

Let all the earth fear the Lord: let all the inhabitants of the world stand in awe of him. For he spake, and it was done; he commanded, and it stood fast. The Lord bringeth the counsel of the heathen to nought: he maketh the devices of the people of none effect. The counsel of the Lord standeth forever, the thoughts of his heart to all generations. Blessed is the nation whose God is the Lord; and the people whom he hath chosen for his own inheritance. – Psalm 33:8-12

Were we ever hit by an Arctic blast! We truly have winter. We, or at least I was spoiled by the relatively mild weather we had. Not much wind or snow. But, now! Oh, my! It hit! Maybe it will soon go away, and we can get back into routine.

Sunday morning temperature, well, I don’t remember the actual temperature, but at 5 a.m. the wind chill was 25 degrees below zero. That is COLD!

My mom and Erwin stayed home from church. It was just too cold. I went with daughter Rachel and Lloyd. I was sure sorry the others couldn’t go. Church is always a highlight for me. We are so blessed that we can still have church in these uncertain times.

Now Erwin and I have had two days of vacation, I guess. It was just too cold Monday morning to leave, especially in a buggy.