MY AMISH HOME: Belting out a hearty hello

I just have to share a humorous story that was in one of our devotionals on being thankful. It is very condensed.

Two guys were being chased by a very angry bull. On seeing they weren’t going to make it to the nearest fence, one urged the other to pray. He said he never made a public prayer in his life. The other said he must, the bull will soon be upon them.

OK, but the only prayer he knew was one his dad used to say before a meal. O Lord, for what we are about to receive — make us truly thankful.

To me, it brings out that we shouldn’t wait until trouble is upon us to pray. And we need to know how to pray accordingly. And as Christians, we should always be thankful.

Some circumstances just make it harder than others. And I imagine this Thanksgiving Day was especially hard for one young family in our area.

God took their 16-month-old baby girl home to be an angel, a flower in the Master’s bouquet. In their hearts of hearts, they know where she is, but being humans, they wanted to keep her longer. I can’t imagine the pain of their loss. My heart just hurts for them.

But now they have a treasure in Heaven and they can say with David in the Bible when his son died. It will now make ready to go to him for he cannot come to me.