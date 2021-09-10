MY AMISH HOME: Blame it on the rain...or the wooly worms

“Be not envious against evil men, neither desire to be with them: For their heart studieth destruction and their lips talk of mischief. Though wisdom is a house builded; and by understanding it is established: And by knowledge shall the chambers be filled with all precious and pleasant riches. A wise man is strong; yea, a man of knowledge increaseth strength.” – Proverbs 24: 1, 2, 3, 4

A beautiful summer day, but with a definite sense of fall around the edge. Of course, it being Labor Day makes one aware that, yes, as much as I don’t want to say it, but fall is just around the corner. Obvious signs are everywhere, obnoxious flies, wooly worms, but still it is beautiful and I will savor it while it lasts.

Now Saturday, that was a different story. It was so fallish, not a good festival-going day at all. But I guess the Cheese Festival in Arthur made out OK as today surely made up for it.

It was cloudy, dreary and rained most of the day. Sometimes a downpour, sometimes a drizzle.

I came home from cleaning a little before noon. It was raining too much to take the bike to the neighboring office that I usually clean every week. So I decided to wait awhile.

We had lunch and still it rained. I cleaned up the house, cleaned the bathroom and still it rained. I rested a while and still it rained.

By then my right wrist was so swollen and my hand felt like it does when you bump your elbow, you know, your “crazy bone,” all stingy. I knew I couldn’t clean in that condition so I just put my cleaning gear away and gave up.

I tried to figure out what caused my hand to flare up that bad.

I decided maybe I overworked it or then I ate too much fresh salsa, the tomatoes, you know. I believe, seriously, it was a combination.

On Wednesday, I picked up my peaches, Baby Gold Cling, at Shady Crest. While waiting on my deli order, I browsed. Not good! I found a new product, a cheese dip, queso blanco. It jumped (with some help) into my cart, along with some fresh salsa.

I believe I must have eaten about half of it on the way home! That stuff is good! Check it out!

Anyway I had a bushel of peaches which I did Thursday. As you know, they definitely cling to the pits. Freestones they are not! Then Friday I had a bushel of pears. Those were a lot easier, but it was still a lot of peeling. Add fresh salsa to the mix, it’s no wonder my hand flared up.

By Saturday evening, when it was too late to go clean, the rain and the pain and let up. My hand wasn’t “stingy” anymore, but still hurty.

I am glad the fruit is canned. That’s a lot of good eating this winter. We eat a lot of fruit.

I cleaned this morning, kind of slap dash, hurry-up job, forgive me, guys, but I had a lot of stuff to do and didn’t even get done. Ho hum…I believe I’ll go to bed.

OK, another day, another dollar. Or not. It is a beautifully wonderful day. I don’t think I can work fast enough. My grapes come this week so I’ll make juice with those. A Sunday afternoon snack of popcorn and grape juice is just hard to beat!

I believe that will be the last of my canning, unless I decide to can some vegetable soup. Hubby isn’t so keen on soup as I am. Or noodles. He abhors noodles. Well, that’s a little strong, but he really doesn’t like them.

Saturday, with all its dreariness, sort of chilly, rain and more rain, I was tired and well, maybe a little grumpy, not much, just a tad, then my mom brings a bowl of chicken noodles over for me. Those just hit the spot! Ahh! Comfort food at its best! I sure was sorry my hubby didn’t share my sentiments.

In closing: Most people have five senses: sight, smell, taste, touch and hearing. The successful have two more: horse and common.

Try this recipe. If you don’t have a slow cooker, use and oven-safe crock and do it in the oven.

Slow-cooked Beef and Burritos with Green Chiles

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 tsp. salt

2 tsps. ground cumin

1 tsp. cayenne pepper

1 boneless beef chuck roast (4 lbs.)

1 can (28 oz.) diced tomatoes

4 cans (7 oz. each) whole green chiles, drained, and coarsely chopped

1 large onion, diced

14 whole wheat tortillas (8 in), warmed

Optional toppings: shredded cheese, salsa, sour cream, sliced ripe olives

Combine garlic, salt, cumin and cayenne; rub over roast. Place in 5 or 6 quart slow cooker. Add the tomatoes, chiles and onion. Cook, covered, on low for 7-8 hours or until meat is tender.

Remove the roast from the slow cooker; shred with two forks. Remove the vegetables with a slotted spoon; discard the cooking juices. Return the beef and vegetables to slow cooker and hear through.

Serve in tortillas, with toppings as desired.

Millie Otto of Arthur is a member of the Old Order Amish. Contact her by writing to 1584 CR 2000N, Arthur, IL 61911.

