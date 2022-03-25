MY AMISH HOME: Boots on wrong feet will make them grumbly

“The Lord is my strength and my shield; my heart trusteth in him, and I am helped: therefore my heart greatly rejoiced; and with my song will I praise him.” Psalm 28:7

In thee, O Lord, do I put my trust, let me never be ashamed; deliver me in thy righteousness. Bow down thine ear to me; deliver me speedily: be thou my strong rock, for a house of defense to save me. For thou art my thou are my rock and fortress; therefore for the name’s sake lead me, and guide.” Psalm 31:1, 2, 3

“Be of good courage, and he shall strengthen your heart, all ye that hope in the Lord.” Psalm 31:24

We decided (or rather, I did) to not go to work today. When I went out to hitch up the horse, the wind speed registered at 32 mph. It peaked at 47 mph. It was just too windy for us oldies. Hubby’s balance is precarious on a calm day and I’m a chicken at heart.

By now the wind has slowed, but it is still heavily cloudy. Somehow I can always convince myself that our jobs come second to our safety. What with my husband’s handicap and me being the weaker vessel, but needing to be the strong one.

I guess I chose to err on the side of caution.

Working around my feeling guilty about not going, I feel it is a good day to be at home. I can maybe get my writing done early. Then I can concentrate on something else.

I have a couple of projects to finish up in the sewing room. I also have a big, to me, that looks like a huge mountain ahead.

The children want to paint our interior. I need to clear the walls. Empty the bookcases so they can be moved, one goes to the furniture repair shop. I have a couple of granddaughters coming with me one day after school. Maybe that would be a project we could work on.

Except, they might get to carried away, looking at books.

I thought of something that would be nice and that is if I could get my new curtains for the bedroom sewn before the painting is done. Sigh. I don’t think it’ll happen.

This past Saturday started out a little on the not so good way. To start with, my taxi driver was sick, so I had to bike. So, why am I grump? I like to bike. But when I went out to chore, it was windy, not too bad, but still, my feet didn’t feel right, they were sort of grumbling. When I got to the barn, I realized I had my boots on the wrong feet.

Bad start on the day, huh. Especially if they fit. Then when I left for work, it was misting. Not too bad. Oh well, it is what it is. I made it OK, so why are you complaining? I had forgotten my coffee! Not a good thing. Then I realized I forgot my shaker to make my energy drink for break. Ahh me. Well, I did have energy tea with me. That will have to do. It did.

Then when it was time to go home, not really raining, but very windy and cold. The wind was strong. Oh well, I’ll be fine, I think.

I needed to stop at Shady Crest. That will give me somewhat of a break. And did it ever. My sis Barb and our mom were there almost ready to go home. So, I got permission to park my bike at Shady Crest and rode home with them. Whew. Saved.

You know, I believe I heard a lawn mower somewhere in the neighborhood last night. Yesterday was a beautiful day. So I’m thinking someone had an acute case of spring fever. It almost woke up mine, but as of now, it is still dormant.

Our yard is so hopeless looking. I barely want to think of mowing. The weed are already poking up through the gravel on the drive. I guess I’ll tackle that first.

I got some miniature roses from daughter Jane last fall. Grandson Lucas so kindly planted them for me. I don’t think they survived the winter. Maybe if I get others, Lucas will plant those for me. And maybe repair my flowerbed.

The dogs wreaked havoc with it. They think it’s their nesting box.

In closing — A young man applying for a job was asked if he remembers when he was born. “No” he replied, "I was too young at that time.”

How about a crumb cake for coffee break.

Cherry Crumb Cake

1 box yellow cake mix, divided

1 package (or 1 ¼ teaspoons) active dry yeast

1 cup flour

2 large eggs

2/3 cup warm water

1/3 cup butter, melted

1 16 ounce pie filling, your choice of fruit

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Spray a 9-by-9 cake pan. Whisk together 1 ½ cups cake mix with yeast and flour. Add eggs and water, blend until mixed,, then beat for 2 minutes, either on medium speed with the mixer or vigorously by hand. Combine the rest of the cake mix with the melted butter until crumbly. Set aside.

Spread batter in pan. Spoon pie filling evenly over batter. Then sprinkle crumbs over fruit.

Bake 35-40 minutes until a toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Check after 35 minutes.

Let cool before serving. (If you can wait!)

Millie Otto of Arthur is a member of the Old Order Amish. Contact her by writing to 1584 CR 2000N, Arthur, IL 61911.

