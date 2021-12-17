MY AMISH HOME: Breaking up with the bathroom scale

“For whosoever will save his life shall lose it; but whosoever shall lose his life for my sake and the gospel’s, the same shall save it. For what shall it profit a man, if he shall gain the whole world, and lose his own soul? Or what shall man give in exchange for his soul? Whosoever therefore shall be ashamed of me and my words in this adulterous and sinful generation; of him, also shall the Son of Man be ashamed.” – Mark 8:35, 36, 37, 38

Tuesday again already. The days just go galloping by and I’m about out of breath, struggling to catch up. When all I’d really like to do is … well, hibernate. Not really, though. I am glad for the mild weather. Although this time of year, too warm gives one an uncomfortable foreboding.

Like this past Friday evening at 8:30 p.m., the temperature was at 60 degrees. And that spawned thunderstorms and tornadoes. We didn’t have tornadoes in our immediate area, but did have thunder and hard rain.

It was the evening of the TriCounty Welding supper. It seems that is still a growing business.

It is owned by Dennis and Rose Plank. He now has around 80 employees. The year-end statistics never stick in my head. Except the amount of miles they traveled to jobs would amount to going around the world 18 times. And the amount of coffee consumed was 40,000 cups. I’m thinking they drank it, not used as fuel for the trucks!

We also had our New Horizon Workshop supper. Both suppers had super-delicious food. At the workshop supper, the committee, consisting of four couples, bought a variety of gifts, enough for each one. Then we played the “left, right” game. It was lots of fun. Of course, you never know what gift you’ll end up with. I was well-pleased with mine. It consisted of two towels and two washcloths; thick, soft, thirsty towels. They are some serious towels!

Saturday, husband Erwin’s sibling had their Christmas dinner at sister Sarah Ann’s place. Another great meal. Some of you may know Sarah Ann as “Sarah’s Home Cooking.”

Sunday we and my Plank siblings went to sis Barb and Elmer Gingerichs’s for our Christmas dinner.

I tell you, four days in a row, eating a big meal, I just totally unfriended my bathroom scales. I’d like to call it a bald-faced liar. Harsh words, I know. But in my heart of hearts, I know it is brutally honest. Sigh…and the older I get, the harder it is to get rid of the extra poundage.

So now, maybe with all these holiday dinners in the past, I can get down to the business of catching up.

I am weeks behind with my mailings, the house hasn’t been properly cleaned in weeks.

I really needed to go to Country Salvage. That is the only place I can get the coffee filters I really like. And I needed to go to Morning Song and get my new winter coat. I didn’t know when and how I was going to manage that. Then today…what to my wondering eyes should appear? Bob Denbo, that’s what! Or “who” I guess I should say. Yep! Here he comes, wanting to take me to get Erwin at the workshop. He was so sure our horse wanted a break!

He was right, you know. Not really, but anyway, we had time to go do my errands before picking up Erwin. Sure helped a lot!

The disappointing thing was, the store had only one box of the filters. I was going to get a half-dozen boxes, or at least six!

It seems so many things one could get whenever are just not appearing on the shelves anymore. It’s a mixed-up world!

In closing: When you are tempted to lose patience with someone, think how patient God has been with you all the time.

How about having these muffins for a holiday brunch or coffee break?

Muffin Doughnuts

2 cups flour

1 Tblsp. baking powder

1/2 tsp. salt.

1/2 tsp. nutmeg

1/2 cup sugar

1/3 cup shortening

2 eggs

1 Tsp. vanilla

3/4 cup milk

1/2 cup chopped walnuts

1/4 cup butter, melted

1/4 cup cinnamon-sugar

Sift first four ingredients together; set aside. In a large bowl, beat sugar with shortening and add eggs and vanilla; beat well. Stir in dry ingredients, milk and walnuts. Pour butter into muffin pan lined with paper muffin cups. Bake at 400 degrees for 17 minutes. Let cool slightly. Brush tops with melted butter and sprinkle with cinnamon-sugar. Serve warm. Makes one dozen.

Millie Otto of Arthur is a member of the Old Order Amish. Contact her by writing to 1584 CR 2000N, Arthur, IL 61911.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Make your house a home For the holidays: Get inspiring home and gift ideas – sign up now! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.