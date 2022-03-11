MY AMISH HOME: Can you hear the mouse breathe?

“For I know the thoughts that I think toward you, saith the Lord, thoughts of peace, and not of evil, to give you an unexpected end. Then shall ye call upon me, and ye shall go and pray unto me, and I will hearken unto you. And ye shall seek me, and find me, when ye shall search for me with all your heart.” Jeremiah 29:11,12,13

“One thing I have desired of the Lord that I will seek after; that I may dwell in the house of the Lord all the days of my life.” Psalm 37:4

Spring is not yet, although last week, spring fever did kind of spike. But now, well, my spirit took a nose dive, hitting the frozen ground with a solid THUNK!

But I survived the winter so far and Lord willing, I’ll make it to spring. I shouldn’t complain, after all, we have plenty of clothes and food. And having food and raiment let us be therewith content. 2 Timothy 3:8

And another thing that I am ever so thankful for is that our buggy wheels got fixed. Yes! Oh my! That was a stressor.

The rubber was loose and it would have flew off while on the road. Well, I did not want to be in the buggy. The noise of the steel rim hitting the road would have sent Diamond in a tizzy. But Lloyd got them fixed for us and I am ever so grateful.

We had a bit of a windstorm through here Saturday night around midnight. Someone reported 80 mph winds. We saw at least three trampolines blown away and twisted. Trampolines are so prone to fly unless they are firmly anchored and embedded in something solid.

This is sort of like we being firmly anchored in Jesus or the winds of adversity will blow us hither and yon.

And while this wind was raging, we didn’t even find it out, being deep in dreamland. I didn’t know I would sleep that solid. I always figured if a mouse would breathe in the next room I would find it out.

Which brings an incident to mind when I was just a wee tot. I couldn’t sleep one night. Believe it or not, I scared easily. Anyway, I don’t remember if I cried or what, but my dad came to my bed and asked what was wrong. I told him I think I heard a mouse breathe.

Uh, oh. Time to get hubby. I shall return.

I’m back. It has warmed up quite a bit. Yay. Spring will be here in God’s own timing. I know it’s not far off. Diamond is starting to shed his winter coat. Not a lot yet. And another sign, I saw a colt in neighbor Timothy’s field.

And guess what? When I went out to go get hubby, what was staring in my face but a large, well at least an inch and a half gap in the rubber on the tire that was fixed Saturday. I almost had a heart attack. I got on the buggy and ever so carefully made my way over to A&M where Lloyd works. I told him about it. He assured me it will be OK as long as the rubber is tight, which, yes, it was. Sigh... I’ll just have to trust.

This morning, on way home, I saw something interesting. I am a license plate reader. I don’t know car models, but I know plates. I don’t know who they belong to, but I’ll see familiar plates all the time. Some have a message, or maybe family initials.

The one I saw this morning, I was sure had a message —ACTS 319. OK. Since I have a Bible on the buggy, I looked it up and yes, it was a message. I’ll leave it to you readers to look it up.

Sometimes I want to work on memorizing verses. I have a hard time with remembering and especially where I read certain verse.

Used to when I was in school, I had no problem memorizing stuff. The thing is, I went to public school and we didn’t have Bible verses in school like our children do now. And it seems my memory bank has a hole in it or something. Things have a tendency to drain out soon after I put it there. Kind of like the bank account. No sooner do I make a deposit then it drains right out again.

In closing — You know that hope and optimism are alive and well when you see people buying seeds that come in bright and colorful packages.

I’m thinking this week we’ll have sour cream chicken.

Sour Cream Chicken

16 ounces sour cream

1 can mushroom soup

1 can mushrooms

1 cup milk (optional)

Chicken pieces, cooked and diced

½ cup diced celery

½ cup chopped onions

½ cup chopped green peppers

2 tablespoons butter

Fry celery, onions and green peppers in butter until tender. Add sour cream, soup and mushrooms. And milk, if desired. Pour this sauce over chicken. Bake ½ hour at 350 degrees. Serve over rice or mashed potatoes.

Millie Otto of Arthur is a member of the Old Order Amish. Contact her by writing to 1584 CR 2000N, Arthur, IL 61911.

