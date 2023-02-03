“Wherefore come out from among them, and be ye separate, saith the Lord, and touch not the unclean thing; and I will receive you, and will be a Father unto you, and ye shall be my sons and daughters, saith the Lord Almighty.” – 2 Corinthians 6:17, 18,

“Having therefore these promises, dearly beloved, let us cleanse ourselves from all the filthiness of the flesh and spirit, perfecting holiness in the fear of God.” – Corinthians 7:1

“And every man that hath this hope in him purifieth himself, even as he is pure.” – John 3:3

On this last day of January, we are being blessed with sunshine. Sometimes it sort of hides a little behind some clouds, but it is sunshine, no less. We have been so lacking in that.

It is frigid, even if the sun shines. We did not go to work. It was just too cold. We did go yesterday, although I was wishing we would have stayed at home. That wind was really cold. But we made it OK.

I had to go to the doctor about my feet. I sure didn’t want to cancel that appointment. I was hoping he would have some miracle cure for my poor aching feet. But no…sigh…of course, I knew better.

Oh well, our Dale, Illinois excursion is now history. It was enjoyable. Although grandson Willard was a little under the weather when we got there Thursday afternoon.

He seemed to think curled up on the couch with a hidden stash of Lindor chocolates and Bugles would help him get better. Maybe it did. He was OK by Saturday. Freeman got sick Saturday. But he didn’t seem to think Willard’s remedy would work for him.

Erwin and I slept in Willard’s house, which is across the road from Freeman's. He doesn’t live in the house but owns the property.

Willard and Wendell use the garage as storage for horse-related supplies. Wendell shoes horses and they are dealers for DAC, a horse nutritional supplement. They figured they have some pretty healthy mice around there as the mice got into their DAC.

Anyway, Friday evening, Erwin and I went over to retire for the night. I happened to think that I left a cushion over at Freeman's that I thought I needed.

So I told Erwin I’d run over and get it. It was dark but no big deal. I went in, got the cushion then decided to check messages.

The phone is out in Freeman’s office. He builds pallets. Stacks and stacks are out on the lot.

While in the office, I got disoriented and went through the wrong door. Well! Where? Oh, here is the door. I stepped outside. What? This doesn’t look right.

Had I gone to the right, I would have come out by the front of the office and would have been fine. But no, I went to the left and I was like, where? It was a maze of pallets. I went through an alley formed by stacks of pallets. I saw semi-trailers, forklifts, more pallets. I turned another way, more pallets, scurried another way, maybe…oh my. What if they see this light bobbing around and think it’s a robber. But I can’t turn off my light. It’s too dark.

A cat was following me, meowing, probably wondering what this crazy person is doing out here, scurrying around this pallet maze like a rabbit being chased by a dog.

Up, down, back and forth, frantically, blindly, madly, where am I?

Ahh! There’s the office building. And oh my. How did I make something so crazy out of something so simple? Lost in a pallet maze! Really?

Can you imagine what would have happened had I attempted the corn maze close to Arthur this past summer? It does not even bear thinking about.

Somehow I can always mess up. Erwin had a scooter to use to go back and forth. I also liked to scoot around on this thing. I was not too adept in driving it. Especially when I wanted to go through the door to put it in the garage. One time, instead of reversing, I pushed the lever in the wrong direction and went forward, ramming into the house.

Fortunately, those things have the speed of a turtle, so it didn’t cause any damage, but Aaron, Joel and Amy found it quite humorous.

In closing: There is nothing in the world so irresistibly contagious as laughter and humor.

Have a tea party or coffee break and serve these scones!

White Chocolate Raspberry Scones

2 cups flour

1/2 tsp. salt.

2 Tblsps. sugar

2 Tsps. baking powder

1/3 cup butter

1/2 cup milk

1 egg

1 cup white chocolate chips

1 cup raspberries

Glaze:

1 cup powdered sugar

1 Tblsp. milk

Combine flour, salt, sugar and baking powder; cut in butter. Mix milk and egg together. Add to dry ingredients. Stir in white chocolate chips. Divide dough in half and pat each into nine-inch circle. Sprinkle raspberries over one half and press remaining dough circle on top. Cut into eight wedges. Place wedges on a greased pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 10-15 minutes.

Glaze: Whisk together milk and powdered sugar; drizzle over warm scones.