MY AMISH HOME: Caught between winter and spring chores

“Take ye head, watch and pray: ye know not when the time is. For the son of man is as a man taking a few journey, who left his house, and gave authority to his servants, and to every man his work, and commanded the porter to watch. Watch ye therefore: for ye know not when the master of the house cometh, at even, or at midnight, or at the cock crowing, or in the morning. Lest coming he find you sleeping. And what I say unto you I say unto all, Watch.” Mark 13:33,34,35,36,37

It seems to be warming up on the Tuesday afternoon. It sure was cold this morning. We had 30 degrees. It was nice but did nothing to wake up spring fever in me. Maybe because I still have so many things to do inside. And maybe the garden is so depressing. And the yard is just as bad.

Yesterday morning was cold. Cloudy, windy, mostly dreary, but still lovely. I told myself that, I had a hard time with “lovely.” I just wanted to sit in a corner, sniveling and having a pity party, but we didn’t have any Pepsi. So I put on my big girl clothes and went to work.

I had a huge laundry, hence the pity party act. It was so cold and windy. But .. why should I whine? I could hang the laundry on the patio, sort of mostly protected from the wind. I didn’t have to actually go out in the weather.

I did it in two shifts, mainly. I didn’t have time to do all of it before going to go get hubby and secondly, I didn’t have space to hang up everything at once. So by the time I got home at noon, some of the things were dry.

I got right at the laundry, surprised myself, I did. Then I had to get my newsletter out. Finally! I could take a load off. My feet were not happy. But I appeased them with a little bit of a nap.

I was glad that this past Saturday afternoon was fairly pleasant. When I got home from cleaning job, we ate lunch, Katie’s specialty from Shady Crest. UMM! So good! We don’t do that often. I then went to clean A&M, got back from there and took a break.

Then decided it’s nice enough, I believe I could still wash my cleaning rags. Which I did. And also my sheets from last week. I was so glad yesterday that I had done those. It made a difference. I haven’t got a lot of things back in place yet. We still are waiting for the paint to finish curing. Also I want to do some more cleaning. And if the weather gets nice enough, it will have to wait even longer.

I left a message for our grandson to see if he can come and till our garden with his big tiller. He hasn’t responded yet. I just read the weather report. More rain. I’d like to give him a shout and tell him to get over here tonight, Pronto! Oh, well, eventually, I guess.

Daughter Rachel took our rig to go to Graber Greenhous this morning. She wanted to get some seeds and a few flowers. Or was it, some flowers and a few seeds?

Anyway, she took our horse and buggy. I told her not to give the buggy any ideas. Don’t think it worked. Now it wants to go again.

I probably should before the flowers are all picked over. But I don’t really want to until I have time to take care of them. In that case, I may end up with nothing. Sigh… I do see that I have one rosebush that survived. The rest are deader than a post.

I think most of the neighbors have mowed their yards now. Ours still look scraggly. I have a lot of cleaning up to do before I can mow. But I’ll get there. It’s just; I’m trying to figure out my priorities. I could work longer evenings, I guess. By then I am so tired, I can usually talk myself out of it. Especially if it’s cold and windy.

In closing: If people are upset because you’ve forgotten something, console them by letting them know you didn’t forget. You just weren’t remembering. (Winnie the Pooh)

How about this cake? Be sure the coffee is ready!

Turtle Cake

1 German Chocolate cake mix

14 ounce caramel

½ cup butter

1 can sweetened condensed milk

¾ cup chocolate chips

Prepare cake mix according to package directions. Pour half of mixture in a 12-by-17 cake pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 20 minutes.

In a saucepan or double boiler, melt caramels with butter and milk. Pour over baked cake.

Dot remaining batter over milk mixture; sprinkle with chocolate chips.

Bake at 250 degrees for 20 minutes, then 350 degrees for 10 minutes.

Millie Otto of Arthur is a member of the Old Order Amish. Contact her by writing to 1584 CR 2000N, Arthur, IL 61911.

