MY AMISH HOME: Chaos reigns until common sense steps in

“Ye are the children of light, and the children of the day: We are not of the night, nor of darkness. Therefore let us not sleep, as do others: but let us watch and be sober. For they that sleep, sleep in the night. But let us, who are of the day, be sober, putting on the breastplate of faith and love; and for a helmet the hope of salvation. For God hath not appointed us to wrath, but to obtain salvation by our Lord Jesus Christ.” – 1 Thessalonians 5: 5, 6, 7, 8, 9

It is a very mild but kind of dreary day. It’s kind of hard to imagine that it is December. Anytime it isn’t over the top windy, I count it as a good day. It can be good even if it’s windy, but yeah, I find it hard to cope with wind. And I guess according to the calendar, it is still fall.

Wednesday night is a full moon. I hoped it would clear off. I love full moon nights and mornings.

Of course, this time of year, it could get quite frigid if it clears off.

I was so glad when the wind died down last week. Daughter Rachel did have to come help us one day. She watched Diamond while I helped Erwin into the house.

And Sunday was fairly pleasant to go to church. Of course, we go with Lloyds, so I don’t have to concern myself with the rig. But I do help him into the house.

It is just so much nicer when I don’t have to worry about his hat blowing away. I guess I could let it blow and then catch the next one that blows our way! Or maybe I could put ribbons on his hat and tie it under his chin. Now that would be a sensation!

Sunday morning after most everyone was seated, before it was time to start, all was quiet. Hopefully, the people were meditating or praying for the ministry or whatever.

Me, I was watching a little boy, two years old maybe. He was sitting directly in line of a sunbeam.

He would put his little hands up as if he was trying to capture it and hold it close.

I had to think of the sunbeam as God’s love shining in the room and I also wanted to capture it and hold it close.

I had mentioned earlier about a writing project I was working on. Well, it did not come to fruition.

I sweated, slaved (well, maybe) anyway, researched and was almost done, then I got word, they can’t use it after all. Sigh.

Oh well, it probably wasn’t much good anyway. It is what it is.

Which is what I thought last night when I was choring; it is what it is.

I was putting water in the tank for Diamond. I have one of these squiggly, coiling hoses that stretch another time in length when you turn on the water.

If I don’t weigh it down properly it flies and flops crazily, spewing water everywhere.

Well, the weight thing shifted and that hose danced around squirted me square in the face!

Then it wiggled and flopped while I tried to catch it, getting showered and what not. Chaos reigned. Or was it rained? Anyway, common sense stepped in and shut off the hydrant. Well! Peace and quiet. And dry!

Now why didn’t I do that right off?

It looks like we’ll be having our Otto Family Christmas dinner on Thursday of this week.

Our brother John has inoperable colon cancer. While he is feeling fairly well and can still be with the group, we decided to do it on a week day.

The weekends seem to be filled up with extended family gatherings, employee Christmas suppers and all manner of things.

Since we are all elderly, retired, semi-retired or just plain tired, we decided we can do it on a weekday.

Well, Martha, the youngest of the bunch, she had her husband Andy are not any of the above. They live in Missouri and are with Choice Books, so they can’t attend. We are sure sorry they can’t take off, but again, it is what it is.

In closing: A comfort zone is a beautiful place, but nothing grows there.

I may still be a little late with this recipe but if you want, you could still maybe use it for the holidays.

Holiday White Fruitcake

1 pkg. (8 oz.) chopped mixed candied fruit

1 1/4 cups golden raisins

1 cup chopped walnuts

3 cups flour, divided

2 cups butter, softened

2 cups sugar

6 eggs

Preheat oven 275 degrees. Line bottoms of four greased nine-inch by five-inch loaf pans with greased parchment paper.

In a small bowl, combine candied fruit, raisins, and walnuts; add 1/2 cup flour and toss to coat. In a large bowl, cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Gradually beat in remaining flour. Fold in fruit mixture.

Transfer to prepared pans. Baked 50-60 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the middle comes out clean. Cool in pans 10 minutes before removing from pans to wire racks to cool.