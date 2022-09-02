MY AMISH HOME: Cinnamon and ketchup together?

“Let thy mercies come also unto me, O Lord, even thy salvation, according to thy word. So shall I have wherewith to answer him that reproacheth me: for I trust in they word. And take not the word of truth utterly out of my mouth; for I have hoped in thy judgements. So shall I keep thy law continually for ever and ever. And I will walk at liberty; for I seek thy precepts.” – Psalm 119:41, 42, 43, 44, 45

It seems like the rain we got last night kind of broke up the humidity and cooled off. Of course, I really didn’t mind the heat. I didn’t think it was so bad, but hubby drug out the fan. I really was glad for the rain. Now I don’t have to water flowers.

Although the flowers look like they could use some attention, some trimming and dead-heading.

But…I have lots of other stuff that needs attention. At least some of the windows are clean and the room between the two houses is cleaned, plus our books are finally all back in the bookcase. The bookcase has been home now for a week or two, maybe three.

Thanks to our daughters and granddaughters. I had workday last week and they got a lot done.

I am done canning beans for this season. I did the last batch yesterday.

I don’t know where my energy came from. I surprised myself!

I got the beans done, did the laundry, picked tomatoes, then decided I need to pull weeds in the garden. So I did that, had almost a wheelbarrow full. And since the beans were still cooking, I decided I may as well till the garden. The clouds were looking quite promising for rain. So I am glad all that is done.

And I know, before long I can’t wash late in the afternoon and still get the stuff dry outside, anyway.

Things are looking so “fallish” (boo-hoo) but yes, our neighbor cleared some cornfields, chopping the corn for silage for his cows. And let me tell you, that really makes it look like fall!

The cornfields are beginning to look dry. Plus birds are gathering on the high lines. Are they making plans, discussing the best route to take?

It seemed this summer, our summer birds just didn’t linger. We only usually have Red-winged Blackbirds, Meadowlarks, Dickcissels, a few chipping sparrows.

What few we had are long gone.

The other day I was thinking about this, wishing I could hear a Meadowlark’s song and how I do miss it. Then suddenly, what? I heard a Meadowlark! I thanked God for sending that bird to sing for me.

Today we Ottos went to help sister Sarah Ann Helmuth clean in preparation for her granddaughter Lisa’s wedding. We washed dishes and knick-knacks out of the china cabinet, stuff that doesn’t get used often but still gets dusty.

Those dishes really sparkled when we were done. But of course some things were still in an upheaval because we couldn’t put everything back.

Her daughter Mary Lou’s room was the worst. I hope it won’t give Mary Lou nightmares that some of her things weren’t put back.

She has a lot of nice dishes and things.

So now tomorrow is laundry day again and I want to can the tomatoes that are ready. I don’t have a lot but I want to make juice so they don’t just rot. I am hoping I will get enough at one time so I can make ketchup. I got a recipe out of the one paper to which I submit a weekly newsletter that I’d like to try.

Actually I have two recipes I’d like to try. One gets cinnamon in it. I think I’ll do the one that doesn’t get cinnamon first and see how that is. I’m not so sure about cinnamony ketchup.

So, anyway, it is now time to go chore. At least I don’t have to clean out the water tank tonight. I had to last night. A pigeon had fallen into the water. I was in time to rescue it before it drowned. I am not always. But it doesn’t happen often.

And yes, I do clean out the water tank in between these incidents.

In closing: The secret of economy is to live as cheaply the first few days after payday as you lived the last few days before.

How about trying this sometime when you are in a hurry for breakfast?

Syrupy Pancake Bake

1 cup brown sugar

1/2 cup butter

Bring this to a boil and pour into a nine-inch by 13-inch baking pan.

1 egg, beaten

3/4 cup milk

1/2 tsp. salt

2 Tblsps. butter, melted

1 cup flour

1 Tblsp. baking powder

Beat egg, milk and butter.