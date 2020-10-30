MY AMISH HOME: Cleaning up a case of the 'gloomies'

“Then he unto them, Nation shall rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom: and great earthquakes shall be in divers places, and famines, and pestilences; fearful sights and great signs shall be there from heaven. But before all these, they shall lay their hands on you, and persecute you. Delivering you up to the synagogues, and into prisons, being brought before kings and rulers for my name’s sake. And it shall turn to you for testimony.” Luke 21:10, 11, 12, 13
Hello, November, oh, pardon me! It is not yet November, but it sure looks and feels like it. It is totally dreary. Two days in a row with barely any bright sunlight. My batteries are running low. Could two full moons in one month have anything to do with it?
Hubby looked up in his diary. Last year on October 31 “it snowed like crazy” was his entry.
It seems like the weather does not hinder the rummage-salers. Daughter Rachel has a rummage sale today. There have been buggies and buggies, moms and their “Littles” coming and going all morning. Also bikes and vans. I am glad they want to go. And it would be fun going with family and/or friends on an outing even if the weather isn’t the nicest, but I’m just not into rummage sales. I’d go just for the outing. I don’t need anything at this stage of the game. Is life a game?
Actually, I should have a rummage sale, but who would want my stuff? It’s either worn out or out of date.
The Haiti Benefit sale was held this past weekend. And what a weekend! It went all awry! Husband Erwin got sick Thursday evening. So Friday evening I had to go clean myself. I did stop and get carry-outs for our supper, which he didn’t feel like eating. Our original plans were that I would go really early on Saturday morning and do some of my cleaning, then sis Ferne would come out and Erwin and my mom, then come and get me and we’d go eat breakfast.
Later, I decided I would just stay home and she pick us up around seven, we’d go eat, bring them home then Ferne would take me to work. Did I relay this to her? I sure thought so. But Saturday morning here she comes way early. I had been up early because I couldn’t sleep. I had coffee made and drank my energy tea, Erwin was up and dressed.
Anyway, we tossed around a few options. Erwin was sick and didn’t even want us to bring him a carry-out. So I decided to just go to work and Ferne would come by later and get me, we’d come get our mom, go eat, then I would finish my cleaning. Everything worked out OK. But Erwin was still sick.
He didn’t go to church Sunday, although he was feeling better. But by Monday evening it seemed his strength had left. He doesn’t really feel sick, just weak. He just doesn’t have any strength. It is kinda scary. One doesn’t realize what one has until you don’t have it anymore.
And now, with these dreary days my cleaning spirit also had fled. Lloyd and Rachel will take their turn hosting church services. I always like to, or try to give our house a deep cleaning, but I wonder if it will happen this time. Of course, the weather can always change. I really do want to clean up the pantry. That thing gives me the shivers. Not only does it house food stuffs, it is a catch-all. It’s pathetic, to say the least.
It is now after lunch, after nap, and it’s still dreary and drizzly and cold. I long for sunshine.
Hubby wondered if I thought he was cutting wood all morning what with the lunch I made, biscuits and sausage gravy. Well no I was only trying to make something he likes, wake up his appetite. He seems as gloomy as the weather which in turns affects me. This sick thing seems to have taken his strength completely.
Oh dear, I seem to really have the gloomies today. Forgive me.
In closing: Anyone who says he made a small fortune in the horse business probably started out with a large one.
How about a health(ier) chocolate cake this week?
Black Forest Cake
2 cups cherry juice
1¾ cups sugar
1½ cup unsweetened applesauce
¼ cup canola oil
2 eggs
2 tablespoons cider vinegar
3 teaspoons vanilla
3 cups flour
⅓ cup baking cocoa
2 teaspoons baking soda
1 teaspoon salt
1½ cups cold fat-free milk
1 package (1.4 ounce) sugar fee instant chocolate pudding mix
1 can (20 ounce) reduced-sugar cherry pie filling
1½ cups frozen fat-free whipped topping, thawed
In a large bowl, beat the cherry juice, sugar, applesauce, oil, eggs, vinegar, and vanilla until well blended. In a large bowl, combine the flour, cocoa, baking soda and sale: gradually beat into cherry juice mixture until blended.
Pour into 13-by-9 baking pan coated with cooking spray. Bake for 35-40 minutes at 350 degrees or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Cool completely on a wire rack.
In a small bowl, whisk milk and pudding mix for 2 minutes. Let stand for 2 minutes or until soft set. Frost top of cake with pudding. Cover and refrigerate for 15 minutes. Top with pie filling. Chill until serving time. Serve with whipped topping.
Millie Otto of Arthur is a member of the Old Order Amish. Contact her by writing to 1584 CR 2000N, Arthur, IL 61911.
