MY AMISH HOME: Cleaning up a case of the 'gloomies'

The Haiti Benefit sale was held this past weekend. And what a weekend! It went all awry! Husband Erwin got sick Thursday evening. So Friday evening I had to go clean myself. I did stop and get carry-outs for our supper, which he didn’t feel like eating. Our original plans were that I would go really early on Saturday morning and do some of my cleaning, then sis Ferne would come out and Erwin and my mom, then come and get me and we’d go eat breakfast.

Later, I decided I would just stay home and she pick us up around seven, we’d go eat, bring them home then Ferne would take me to work. Did I relay this to her? I sure thought so. But Saturday morning here she comes way early. I had been up early because I couldn’t sleep. I had coffee made and drank my energy tea, Erwin was up and dressed.

Anyway, we tossed around a few options. Erwin was sick and didn’t even want us to bring him a carry-out. So I decided to just go to work and Ferne would come by later and get me, we’d come get our mom, go eat, then I would finish my cleaning. Everything worked out OK. But Erwin was still sick.