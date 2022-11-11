MY AMISH HOME: Close encounters by the swing set

“And this is the confidence that we have in him, that, if we ask anything according to his will, he heareth us: and if we know that he hears us, whatsoever we ask, we know that we have the petitions that we desired him. If any man see his brother sin which us not unto death, he shall ask and he shall give him life for them that sin not unto death. There is sin unto death: I do not say that he shall pray for it. All unrighteousness is sin: and there is a sin not unto death.” – 1 John 5: 14, 15, 16, 17.

“Little children, keep yourself from idols. Amen.” – 1 John 5:21

Ahh, another beautiful Indian Summer day. How I love these mild days. I know I shouldn’t, but sometimes I can’t help it. I obsess about the coming winter. Why do I do it? It just robs today of its joy. But yes, each winter we are older, we get slower. Our horse too, gets older, slower and stiffer.

I just hope our horse will last out the winter. I do not want to get used to a new horse during winter. But Diamond is getting so old and stuff that I have fears about it.

Anyway, no use worrying about the future. We’ll just take each day as it is.

A lot of people are taking advantage of these mild days to finish up outside work, like raking leaves, etc.

We don’t have many trees, so we don’t have a lot of leaves, although we did have enough that I should have raked, but …sigh.

I was just glad I got the garden cleared off. Our friend Leonard came over and ripped it open deeply to break up the hard pan so it can drain better. Maybe, if the Lord grants us another spring, we can have a better garden.

Today it is 14 years that we moved to this address. It seems unreal. That first spring I wondered if we’d ever have grass. We had dust and dirt and mud. It was depressing. But the grass grew, looked nice for awhile, then came the battle of ground ivy. I’m still battling that stuff.

I’ve been trying to have decent flower beds, but…

I guess my thumb is too brown.

Several weeks ago we got a letter from a school that was doing a fundraiser by selling flower bulbs. I didn’t want to plant flower bulbs. The ground is so hard and all those holes to dig. But hubby loves flowers and it was for a good cause, so…

I ordered 30 bulbs. And forgot about them. They came last week. I obsessed over the fact that I now need to plant these things. So much that I lost sleep.

I was helping Jane one day last week. Milton’s sis Lydia was there. I was bemoaning the fact about all these bulbs that need to be planted. She told me that hyacinths do better and look prettier planted in clumps. I had hyacinths, tulips and daffodils. So I planted them all like that. Surprisingly, after I got the sod off, it wasn’t hard digging at all. I was so glad for that info and that I got that job done. I almost broke my arm, patting myself on the back.

It sure helped me have a better rest of the week.

Then Sunday we went to church. My highlight.

It was a different Sunday after church. Somehow I got the privilege of being babysitter for little Emily while her mom ate lunch. She is almost two and a bundle of energy, a very busy little girl. It was so fun. She wanted to go swing. So out we went. It was a very nice day. Soon other littles were out there too. So I pushed them on the swings, helped them slide, had several near heart attacks. I’m not used to littles and close encounters with swings and climbing the ladder for the slide. They are so daring and fearless. But it was very interesting and enjoyable.

One little boy had a sucker. Emily saw it. She wanted one too. I asked where he got it. He told me Marion gave it to him. So, Emily and I went on a mission. We told Marion we want a sucker. But, alas, he was out of suckers. He gave Emily a mint. That made her happy. Do you suppose if he had more suckers, he would have given me one too? He didn’t give me a mint…sigh.

Anyway, it was a very fun and different afternoon for me.

In closing: An optimist is a person who goes into a grocery store with $10 and feels he needs a cart.

How about these tangy lemon bars this week.

Lemon Bars

1 cup flour

1/2 cup butter, softened

1/4 cup powdered sugar

Filling:

2 eggs

1 cup sugar

2 Tblsps. flour

1/2 tsp. baking powder

2 Tblsps. lemon juice

1 tsp. grated lemon peel

Additional powdered sugar