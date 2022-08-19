MY AMISH HOME: Cookies won't do when your heart's set on a doughnut

“For the word of God is quick, and powerful, and sharper than any two-edged sword, piercing even to the dividing asunder of soul and spirit, and of the joints and marrow, and is a discerner of the thoughts and intents of the heart. Neither is there any creature that is not manifest in his sight: but all things are naked and opened unto the eyes of him with whom we have to do. Seeing then that we have a great high priest, that is passed into the heavens, Jesus the Son of God, let us hold fast our profession. Let us therefore come boldly unto the throne of grace, that we may obtain mercy, and find grace to help in time of need.” – Hebrews 4:12,13,14,16

What a gorgeous summer day! I’d take many more like this! I really would like to be out mowing yard. It would be so pleasant but I have to get my pen to cooperate. Or maybe I should say my brain. It is trying to convince me that I need to have a snack. For shame!

I have to think of what brother-in-law Andy said Saturday. The only way it would be nicer would be to die and go to heaven. Maybe not exactly his quote but the same meaning, because yes, the day is exceptionally nice.

Our crops look great, the grass is green again. I just read in the paper where out west it is really dry. And they are trying to figure out how to use less water.

Oh my! How? No showers? Perish the thought! Maybe do “spit baths”? Ewwww! Or, quit drinking coffee? Well, one cup a day limit. Could we? Could I?

Water…it is such a precious commodity. Just think, if everyone would drink the quota recommended by health people; that in itself is an untold amount.

Fortunately or unfortunately, whatever the case may be, I do not contribute to that factor. At least not every day. Sigh…

We had a reunion Saturday concerning husband Erwin’s side of relations, so his sister Martha and Andy Mast of Fulton, Mo. were here.

In the afternoon, Andy’s sis, Dorothy and we went on a drive through the countryside. We wanted to see where some of our people live over toward Lovington. Then also some of our former neighborhoods. Oh, the changes that have been made. Most were vast improvements, a few others, not so much. We saw a couple of places extremely neglected, overgrown, and plain speaking, trashy. Sad.

It was very interesting, but best of all was the fellowship of siblings on this outing.

This evening we are going to the viewing of the oldest man in our Amish community. It is possible that quite a few of you readers from out of town would know him. He was a plumber for many, many years, Eli Gingerich, better known as Pump Shop Eli. He was 96 years old.

I have to go get my beans at the neighbors’ before we leave. So on my agenda for tomorrow is canning beans and laundry and just maybe mow some of the yard.

Most of my morning was spent on the road after I was done cleaning.

I needed to go to Beachy’s. My horse is getting so pokey, but he gets me there and back, safely.

I was so disappointed. All the way, my mouth was watering for a doughnut. Or two!

They didn’t have any! Sob! I had to settle for a monster cookie. Those are the best! But seriously, I had my mind set on a doughnut. Oh, well…such is life. Anyway, I didn’t have much time when I got home before it was time to go get hubby.

But it was such a nice morning to make that trip. I really didn’t mind all that much. The one thing that would have made it better would have been a doughnut to eat on the way home.

I just found out, bean canning and laundry on hold for tomorrow. Daughter Jane has corn ready and wants help. So I’ll go help.

Corn is like hay, you have to do it while the sun shines. So to speak.

In closing: Today is life…the only life you are sure of. Make the most of today. Get interested in something. Shake yourself awake. Develop a hobby. Let the winds of enthusiasm sweep through you. Life today with gusto. – Dale Carnegie

Since peaches are in season, how about this cobbler.

Southern Peach Cobbler

4 cups fresh peaches or frozen, thawed

1 1/2 cups sugar, divided

1/2 tsp. almond extract

1/2 cup butter, melted

3/4 cup milk

3/4 cup flour

2 Tsps. baking powder

Pinch of salt

Vanilla ice cream or Cool Whip