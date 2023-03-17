“Humble yourselves therefore under the mighty hand of God, that he may exalt you in due time. Casting all your cares upon him; for he careth for you. Be sober, be vigilant: because your adversary the devil, as a roaring lion, walketh about, seeking whom he may devour. But the God of all grace, who hath called us unto his eternal glory by Christ Jesus, after that we have suffered awhile, make you perfect, stablish, strengthen, settle you. To him be glory and dominion for ever and ever. Amen.” – 1 Peter 5: 6, 7, 8, 10, 11

Another cold March day. Although by now the sun is shining. But the east was very red this morning. It was beautiful, but almost fierce looking. It made me wonder what kind of weather is coming. I don’t want to hurry time on, it goes fast enough, but I am so done with winter. I don’t mean to whine, but in my very human weakness, I am so weary.

Yes, yes, I know, you don’t want to hear dreary wearies, but I am so very much human and I get weary.

It’s been a very tumultuous few days. Erwin got sick last Wednesday evening. And his brother John passed away last Tuesday evening. Erwin had a sore throat, coughing and just generally not feeling good. He lost his strength to the point where he couldn’t get out of his chair or walk by himself. We had to use a wheelchair.

We couldn’t be with the Otto family on Thursday, but by Friday afternoon, Erwin was walking again. So we went to the visitation and ate supper there.

We went to the funeral Saturday morning. Although it looked kind of “iffy” for awhile.

He seemed much better so we went to church on Sunday. But Monday morning, once again, a different story. He didn’t go to work. He did go to work today. He was feeling much better when I picked him up. I was so glad. I just don’t feel good when he is sick. Matter of fact, I tend to fall to pieces.

Today was the luncheon for the “52ers.” I had to miss out. I was very much disappointed, but I felt like I wanted to be at home as Erwin is still not quite back to his strength he had before he got sick.

And anyway, today is my writing day. I was up before the chickens. I couldn’t sleep, so I figured I may as well get up and get started. It wasn’t the best idea ever. My brain wasn’t programmed for writing that early.

Since Erwin was sick last week, I didn’t go to work either. If there was anything good at all about last week, it was that I didn’t have to leave. I actually had four days off. And you know what? I could get used to that!

I got to work on grandson Jeffrey’s quilt and got the chart figured out for granddaughter Julia’s quilt.

She, or rather Miltons, had quite an experience.

Julia wanted a log for her cake stand for the wedding. Lyle and Julia went to the sawmill and found the perfect one. They had it debarked, took it home and put it in the garage part of Miltons' house. Their kitchen area is still in there.

Several days later, they were appalled to see hordes of ants descending out of that log. Not tiny critters, but huge…well, big ones anyway.

It must have been on a Saturday as Lavon was home and Luke was there. They took the log outside and torched the ants as they came out. I don’t remember how they got rid of the ones in the house.

I imagine by having the log in by the heat, it finally penetrated and woke up the ants from their long winter nap. They probably stretched, yawned and said, “OK, everyone up and out. It’s time to plow!” and away they surged.

I went to get hubby a little early, figuring he might be tired and ready to come home. He was. But, he was feeling much better. Praise God from whom all blessings flow. That really brightened my day. Plus, now the sun is really shining. It’s still cold, but still…

In closing: Fate makes our relatives, choice makes our friends.

This is hardly the season for making jam but if you can find fresh pears, you might want to try it. Spread it on bagels with cream cheeses for a real treat.

Carrot Cake Jam

1 can (20 oz.) crushed pineapple in their own juice, undrained

1 1/2 cups shredded carrots

1 1/2 cups chopped peeled, ripe pears

3 Tblsps. lemon juice

1 Tsp. cinnamon

1/4 Tsp. ground cloves

1/4 Tsp. ground nutmeg

1 Pkg. (1 3/4 oz) powdered fruit pectin

6 1/2 cups sugar

In a large saucepan, combine the first seven ingredients. Bring the mixture to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer 15-20 minutes or until pears are tender, stirring occasionally. Stir in pectin. Bring to a full rolling boil over high heat, stirring constantly. Stir in sugar; return to a full rolling boil. Boil and stir one minute.

Remove from heat; skim off foam. Ladle hot mixture into 8 half-pint jars, leaving ¼ inch headspace. Remove air bubbles and adjust headspace, if necessary, by adding hot mixture. Wipe rims. Center lids on jars; screw on bands until fingertip tight. Place jars in canner with simmering water. Bring to a boil; process for five minutes. Remove jars and cool.