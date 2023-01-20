MY AMISH HOME: Daydreaming in the outhouse

“Not everyone that saith unto me, Lord, Lord, shall enter into the kingdom of heaven; but he that doeth the will of my Father which is in heaven. Many will say unto me in that day, Lord, Lord have we not prophesied in thy name? And in thy name have cast out devils? And in thy name done many wonderful works? And then will I profess unto them I never knew you: depart from me, ye that work iniquity.” – Matthew 7: 21, 22, 23

Another cloudy day. We had a little sunshine early. I was dreaming of coming home from work and how I would wash pillows, throws, you name it, and hang it outside to dry. Then I happened to look at the north. I saw this big, dark cloud bank rising out of the horizon. It looked to be full of snow. The good intentions left me like air out of a popped balloon.

How many of you heard it thunder last night? And did you see the lightning? It was 52 degrees on January 16, no less!

I remember my dad saying if it thunders is an empty timber (meaning no leaves on the trees) it will get cold. So? How cold will it get?

Oh well, I guess as long as our gas tank doesn’t run empty and we have plenty of coffee and sandwich fixings, we’ll weather it.

In one of our devotionals this morning, we read about back in the time when not everyone had electricity and indoor plumbing. A little shack out back served the purpose for answering nature’s calls.

Our grandchildren, even our children, missed out on the “luxury” of icy wooden seats in the winter and all kinds of four and six-legged, or even eight-legged critters to deal with in the summer, to say nothing of the stench, especially on hot, humid days.

Toilet paper shortage was no issue. As long as Sears and Roebuck mailed their catalogs, we were good to go.

And in the summertime, providing the stench wasn’t too overpowering, you could browse and daydream. I soon learned, though, that it does no good to tarry out there long enough for the dishes to be done.

They were waiting for me when I got in. And I’m wondering if I didn’t hear them chuckle. No, it was probably a sister! Ha-ha-ha!

The first place I remember living, I was just a preschool tot, that outhouse had a small knothole in the door about eye level if you were on the seat and a little girl. Big sis Louise would come out if I was on the inside, and put her eye right to that knothole. I always screamed! It looked so positively spooky!

Too bad I didn’t have the sense to cover up that hole.

Ahh, yes, those were the days!

I often wonder, what will our grandchildren have to say that they had to do or do without back in the day? Kind of sad, really.

Even on the farm, no more scooping manure by hand, you have a skid. No more carrying bucket after bucket of milk from the barn to the milkhouse in all kinds of weather, you have a pipeline, if by any chance you milk, that is.

I’m not complaining. I like our conveniences, our creature comforts: hot showers, no frozen pipes, tool battery powered stuff, but yeah, it makes me wonder, are we losing our work ethics? Are we becoming too individualistic?

And yet we, as a community, still work together, in time of need. We can depend on neighbors, churches, families, yes, we have many blessings.

Some changes are improvements and some, you wonder.

But as far as our church services, they remain basically the same, which is something I really appreciate. There have been some changes, basically just a different approach, maybe adjustments made to accommodate more people. But one thing I do hope remains and that is the church lunch. I have no problem with occasionally having a hot meal. But I do hope, in my time, anyway, homemade bread, mixed peanut butter and cheese spread stays.

I don’t care how diverse the rest of the menu gets, as long as we still have our peanut butter and cheese. It defines us, it is who we are!

In closing: Today is life. The only life you are sure of. Make the most of today. Get interested in something. Develop a hobby. Let the winds of enthusiasm sweep through you. Live today with gusto. – Dale Carnegie

Ho Hum: What recipe shall it be this week? How about this refreshing lemon dessert?

Lemon Tart

1 cup sugar

1/4 cup cornstarch

1 cup milk

3 egg yolks, beaten

1/4 cup butter

1 Tblsp. grated lemon peel

1 cup (8 oz.) sour cream

1 baked eight-inch pie crust

Whipped topping

In a saucepan, combine the sugar and cornstarch. Gradually add milk until smooth. Cook and stir over medium-high heat until thickened. Reduce heat; cook and stir two minutes longer. Remove from heat. Stir a small amount of hot liquid into egg yolk; return all to saucepan. Bring to a gentle boil, stirring constantly. Cook two minutes longer. (mixture will be very thick)