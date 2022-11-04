MY AMISH HOME: Dealing with a horse that's anything but hasty

“With the merciful thou wilt show thyself merciful: with an upright man thou wilt show thyself upright; with the pure thou wilt show thyself pure; and with the froward thou wilt show thyself froward. For thou wilt save the afflicted people; but will bring down the high looks. For thou wilt light my candle; the Lord My God will enlighten my darkness.” – Psalm 18: 25, 26, 27, 28

“As for God, His way is perfect…” – Psalm 18:30

“For who is God, save the Lord?” – Psalm 18:31

It’s the first day of November and it’s such a beautiful day. Maybe it is setting the tone for the rest of the month. But no, we need clouds and rain to better appreciate the sun. And so we won’t dry up.

Yesterday was a dreary, rainy day. We went to a funeral. I did laundry before we left and just hung it inside to dry. Which was okay. It’s just I’m not ready to do that on a regular basis just yet.

I really should have done some again today since it is so nice, but I need to get this project done and I really don’t like to mix the two if I don’t have to.

This week once again has a full schedule too, full, but … I had to reschedule my horseshoeing appointment. It was yesterday. Due to the funeral, yes, I had to reschedule. It is now on the agenda for tomorrow (Wednesday). Then Thursday I want to go help daughter Jane. I am glad I don’t have to help sis Ferne. We had planned on today but something came up for her, it didn’t work out. So we planned for next week.

Of course, then comes Friday. Friday is always a full day for me. And Saturday afternoon I’m invited to a baby shower for niece Carli Plank. Then it’s Sunday. I’m glad I can go to church. (Well, I hope I can!); clear my brain of debris and get renewed spiritual strength and just enjoy being with church friends.

I’m still trying to find a time slot to defrost both refrigerators. Maybe when I get home tomorrow. But I’ll have laundry to do. Maybe if I get up real early I can do laundry before leaving for work.

My brain is getting old enough, it almost can’t handle multi-tasking. And my OCD or whatever kicks in sometimes. Like today when I went to pick up hubby at the workshop.

Because of the boys wanting to tell me about the upcoming Christmas gathering for the handicapped children in the area, I got out of routine.

I’ m not totally sure, but I think the older single girls of the community get together and put on a meal for the children, they have singing and I don’t know what all, but also all the children receive gifts. It is a much anticipated event for them.

And I guess the place where it is held is a secret except Mark Mast was telling me he knows all about it but he was not going to reveal any secrets. So I told him he has to tell me about it afterwards.

Anyway, in the meantime, Erwin ambles on out to the buggy. Usually he waits in the lunchroom until I drive up there. But since it was so nice and he does have a problem with waiting on me, he decided to go on out.

Well, I go out and help him on the buggy. It was still out by the hitchrack. So yes, I help him on and I get on and Diamond wouldn’t go. Because he was still tied up! Whatever! Oh dear! I get off, hoping no one saw me. But of course, Mark was inside the window and saw it all! And did he ever laugh! Oh well…we all need a laugh now and then. It might as well be me to blunder.

I really wanted to make a hasty exit but haste is definitely not one of Diamond’s strong points.

Unless he’s in some sort of a mood and something noisy comes from behind. Like a high-stepping, fast paced horse or a rattly-bang trailer, then he’ll take off in a gallop. He did today and he hasn’t done that all summer or longer. Maybe he’s just a summer horse or maybe in his second childhood. It makes me dread winter more and more.

I guess I better get this done so I can go out and clear off some raggedy flowerbeds.

In closing: May we be strengthened by yesterday’s rains, go straight in tomorrow’s wind and cherish each moment of the sunshine today.

I almost forgot (something I’m really good at, this forgetting thing), a couple weeks ago I had a recipe, Mocha Pudding, in my column. The recipe stated ½ butter and it should have been one ½ cup of butter. Sorry about that.

Maybe with this week’s recipe, I can do better.

Pumpkin Roll Dessert

Cake:

3 eggs

1 cup sugar

2/3 cup pumpkin

1 tsp. lemon juice

1/2 tsp. salt

3/4 cup flour

1 tsp. baking powder

2 tsps. cinnamon

1 tsp. sugar

1/2 tsp. nutmeg

Filling:

1 1/2 cups milk

3 oz. pkg. instant vanilla pudding

8 oz. cream cheese, softened

4 Tblsps. butter, softened

1 cup powdered sugar

1/2 tsp. vanilla

8 oz. Cool Whip (use to layer)

Cake: Beat eggs for five minutes. Gradually beat in one cup sugar. Stir in pumpkin and lemon juice. Mix together dry ingredients. Fold into pumpkin mixture. Spread into greased 15-inch by 10-inch by one-inch baking pan. Bake at 375 degrees for 20 minutes. Cool. Cut into small cubes.