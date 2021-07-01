MY AMISH HOME: Do everything you can to save a sole

“For since by man came death, by man came also the resurrection of the dead. For as in Adam all die, even so in Christ shall all be made alive. But every man in his own order: Christ the first fruits; afterward they that are Christ’s at his coming. Then cometh the end, when he shall have delivered up the kingdom to God, even the Father: when he shall have put down all rule and all authority and power. For he must reign, till he hath put all enemies under his feet. The last enemy that shall be destroyed is death.“ 1 Corinthians 15:21-26

OK, we now truly have summer. It is very warm, if you call 90 degrees with 108 degree heat index warm anyway. After a weekend of stormy weather, has it settled down now? Or are more storms coming this afternoon?

I figured yesterday (Monday) we’d have some storms. Late in the afternoon we had thunder and a small shower. I had an appointment to do blood work by the doctor. I was just going to bike, but that the last minute; I saw a dark cloud in the southeast. I changed my mind. I was glad our horse is easily convinced to come in the barn. I got him ready in a hurry. I actually could have made it in the bike.

Erwin didn’t have to go the workshop yesterday morning so I just took the bike to go clean. When I got close to the corner a mile east of us, there was water over the road on both sides of the corner. It wasn’t very deep but still, I had to lift up my dress tail to keep it out of the water. My shoes got soaked. Now the sole is coming off my one shoe. I’ll see if I can get some glue at the shoe shop to fix it. They are my favorite, most comfortable shoes.

Anyway, while going through that water, I had to think back 50 plus years. I worked for Mel Yoder in the cabinet shop. The same shop where two of our grandsons and one grandson-in-law work. Only now it’s Ivan’s woodworking and Mel Yoder has been gone for years.

Anyway, that same corner would seriously flood if it rained. And we had a lot of rain one weekend. I biked to work and yes the corner was seriously flooded all around.

Now I was young and either totally dedicated to my job or just decidedly stupid. Yeah, that probably. Instead of just going home because I couldn’t get through, I don’t remember did I leave my bike beside the road or did I push it through the water. At any rate, I got to work sopping wet up to my waist. Mel’s wife Rosa was about my size, maybe taller. I wore one of her dresses. I don’t remember about my shoes, did I take them off and wade barefoot. I expect that’s what I did.

I don’t know why I didn’t just go home.

I remember something else that happened back then. I was such a thoughtless, ignorant child! I worked with an older girl and in the summer for lunch she often had this sandwich that I thought was awful. She had, I don’t remember was it homemade bread or not, but she’d have a slab of Swiss cheese and a thick slice of onion on buttered bread. Ick!! But you know what? Now in my grown up and wiser (Snort!) years, I love a sandwich like that.

And speaking of sandwiches, now I’m getting hungry! But, anyway, this past Wednesday, I went to Heartland Deli to taste test another of their hotdogs. These are specially seasoned. Oh. My. They are good.

So Saturday, having a full schedule — what’s a schedule, anyway? But yes, I had all my cleaning jobs on Saturday. I was in no mood to cook lunch. So I went to Heartland Deli and got hotdogs. I just got them plain because I knew I would have to reheat them by the time we were actually ready to eat. And yes, that was good! And they are big enough not to get lost in the bun.

I’m afraid it might get to be a habit! I tell you in this heat, I sure don’t feel like cooking. Or hardly anything for that matter.

I should go clean the flower beds. You almost can’t see the flowers for the weeds. And the yard needs mowing. Do I really want to go out in this heat?

A couple of our church district had a baby so I want to take some baked goods over for them. I decide on these granola bars, the recipe that I’m putting with my column.

Chewy Granola Bars

5 cups oatmeal

4½ cups rice Krispies

1 cup coconut

1 cup chocolate chips

1 cup graham cracker crumbs

1½ lbs. marshmallows

¼ cup butter

¼ cup oil

½ cup peanut butter

½ cup honey

Melt butter and oil over low heat. Remove from heat and add marshmallows. Stir until melted. Add peanut butter and honey. Mix in dry ingredients. Press into buttered large cookie sheet.

Millie Otto of Arthur is a member of the Old Order Amish. Contact her by writing to 1584 CR 2000N, Arthur, IL 61911.

