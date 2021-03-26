MY AMISH HOME: Do skunks even get nine lives?

“Blessed is he whose transgression is forgiven, whose sin is covered. Blessed is the man unto whom the Lord imputeth not iniquity, and in whose spirit there is no guile. When I kept silence, my bones waxed old through my roaring all day long. For day and night thy hand was heavy upon me: my moisture is turned into the drought of summer. Selah. I acknowledged my sin unto thee, and mine iniquity have I not hid. I said, I will confess my transgressions unto the Lord: and thou forgavest the iniquity of my sin. Selah.” – Psalm 30: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5
Tuesday afternoon and it’s kind of dreary. It was sort of sunny earlier. I was almost tempted to do laundry. I’m glad now that I didn’t as we had a shower now and then. It does seem to be spring or at least close. Our horse is losing his winter coat and more than one hair at a time!
All in all, it is pleasant. I have the front door open and the sound of a Meadowlark drifts across the way. It is kind of windy but not in the direction that really affects having the door open.
I heard from someone this morning that we are supposed to have strong winds this afternoon with thunderstorms moving in this evening. I actually kind of like a summer thunderstorm…mild with not a lot of wind, though! It’s something about the rumble of thunder and the flash of lightning that sort of soothes my soul.
It is actually raining right now, not heavily, more like sprinkling, I guess. It may keep little Jamin from coming for a visit.
Last week granddaughter Cynthia was at her mom Rachel for the day. In the afternoon I was sewing and my sewing machine is at the east window, giving me a view to Lloyd’s place.
I saw Jamin outside. I think he was in the barn with the dogs. At least that is where Mom and Grandma assumed he was.
I then saw him turn toward the path and amble along. I thought, surely not. But yes, he kept on coming, right up to the door. I went to the door and asked him if Mom knows where he is.
He just chattered away, took off his coat and cap and made himself at home. I let him play then let Rachel know where he is and that he is just fine here.
It made our day! It did my heart good to see him come up the path.
Today Cynthia is again at her mom’s house. She told me today if he comes he will have permission.
It just takes me back years and years ago when we would trot up the garden path to our great-grandmother. But I was a few years older than what Jamin is now.
We saw a weird thing on the road this morning on the way to work. The thing wasn’t weird, I guess, just the circumstances, or whatever.
Last week one morning we saw this dead skunk on the road. Anyway we were pretty sure it was dead as it was there the rest of the week. Always on the same spot.
This morning, I was like, there’s another skunk on the road. No, it is the same one! It is just on the other side of the road. Did one of its nine lives come alive? Or how and why was it on the other side?
After four days of rain and dreary weather last week, we were so thankful for the beautiful sunshiny day on Friday and probably the Gospel Echoes Benefit team was, too.
It looked like they had a great turnout. We went early before too many people were there. We did want to eat haystacks for summer. Had the weather still been so windy, I might have just got carry-outs, but haystack just isn’t as good in carry-outs.
We really had a lot of wind last week. I think it was Thursday when I wondered if the buggy would stay grounded.
When we got home, I realized the plastic tub that I keep on the generator as a cover was blowing away. By the time I had my muck boots on, it was blowing across the neighbor’s field. It got hung up way out in the pond that always forms when it rains a lot. It wasn’t quite knee deep!
Our screen door on the north side whipped out of my hand, flew back and bent the door closure all out of commission.
It’s a good thing I’m a little bit of a handyman-er-person. I took that thing off…the closer, not the door! I took it out to the buggy shed and stomped on it! Not really! I pinched it in the vice until it was almost straight then applied a hammer. It works fine now! Until the next windstorm!
In closing: The worst danger facing the younger generation is the example of the older generation.
How about having enchiladas this week?
Chicken Enchiladas
1 can cream of chicken soup
1/2 cup sour cream
1 Tbsp. butter
1/2 cup chopped onion
1 Tsp. chili powder
2 cups chopped cooked chicken or turkey
1-4 oz. can chopped green chilies
8 eight-inch flour tortillas
1 cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese
In a small bowl, mix soup and sour cream. In a medium saucepan over medium heat, heat butter. Add onions and chili powder. Cook until tender. Add chicken, chilies and two Tbsps. soup mixture. Spread 1/2 cup soup mixture in a two-quart shallow baking dish. Along one side of each tortilla spread about 1/4 cup chicken mixture. Roll up each tortilla around filling and place seamside down in baking dish. Spread remaining soup mixture over enchiladas. Sprinkle cheese over mixture. Bake at 350 degrees for 25 minutes.
Millie Otto of Arthur is a member of the Old Order Amish. Contact her by writing to 1584 CR 2000N, Arthur, IL 61911.