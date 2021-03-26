MY AMISH HOME: Do skunks even get nine lives?

This morning, I was like, there’s another skunk on the road. No, it is the same one! It is just on the other side of the road. Did one of its nine lives come alive? Or how and why was it on the other side?

After four days of rain and dreary weather last week, we were so thankful for the beautiful sunshiny day on Friday and probably the Gospel Echoes Benefit team was, too.

It looked like they had a great turnout. We went early before too many people were there. We did want to eat haystacks for summer. Had the weather still been so windy, I might have just got carry-outs, but haystack just isn’t as good in carry-outs.

We really had a lot of wind last week. I think it was Thursday when I wondered if the buggy would stay grounded.

When we got home, I realized the plastic tub that I keep on the generator as a cover was blowing away. By the time I had my muck boots on, it was blowing across the neighbor’s field. It got hung up way out in the pond that always forms when it rains a lot. It wasn’t quite knee deep!

Our screen door on the north side whipped out of my hand, flew back and bent the door closure all out of commission.