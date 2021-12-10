MY AMISH HOME: Doesn't everyone like maple-nut goodies?

“For unto us a child is born, unto us a son is given: and the government shall be upon his shoulder: and his name shall be called Wonderful, Councelor, the Mighty God, the everlasting father, the Prince of Peace. – Isaiah 9:6

I guess we may be having winter now, though, technically, winter won’t start for another three weeks. But the best thing about that is, that is the shortest day. Then gradually we’ll be having more daylight hours. Yes! If only we wouldn’t have to have wind. Or snow. Yesterday was a very windy day, made for a stressful time for me.

Yesterday evening I took the garbage out to the compost pile, it was already dark, but I was glad I went out. The wind had died (a merciful death, I hope!), the sky was clear, it was so beautiful. A beautiful ending to an anxiety-filled day, it was so windy!

It was my first day of being after-school taxi for our neighbor girl. She is a happy, bright-eyed first grader, so excited to be entering the wide world of reading.

This is a temporary thing, but I believe it will be a most enjoyable thing. Yesterday went well as our first time and I look forward to doing it for as long as it takes.

We are once again entering the season of Christmas. It brings back memories of simpler times. Simpler in my childhood because we didn’t have a lot of money to do anything lavish.

My dad always liked nuts and they wouldn’t be the shelled kind. He bought mixed nuts that we’d have to crack and pick out the nutmeats. So on Christmas morning, we children would each have a bowl of mixed nuts and assorted chocolate candy, chocolate stars, chocolate-covered peanuts, chocolate drops, and also, I believe they were called maple-nut goodies. I barely liked those, the chocolate drops not at all, but I never told my dad. Oh, and an orange and a tangerine.

I can’t remember when this stopped. Maybe even before our brother Marx came along.

The last year I remember it was done, sis Louise’s stuff was in a “fancy” bowl, not just a plain old soup plate. I wonder if she still has it. It was pink with pheasants around the outside with their wings spread and the bowl rested on their spread wings. I have only ever seen that one, never another like it.

Another thing we used to do was grow our own peanuts. After they were dug and picked off the plants, we spread them out somewhere to dry. I sure don’t remember where except I think we lived in the old house we called the Martin place, we’d put them in the room above the kitchen. It had a separate stairway from the other upstairs…in the summer it was hot as hot up there, in the winter equally cold.

Then when the wind blew and the snow flew, we had a lot more snow back then, our dad would roast peanuts in the oven. Then we’d shell them and dip them in salt to eat them. No salted peanuts in the shell back then.

Our friend Bob was here again, bringing us a delicious pie, always a day brightener when he comes.

He was in the area Saturday and brought poinsettias for his Arthur friends.

He had forgotten someone, so we benefited from that. He didn’t want to make the trip for just the one plant, so he baked a pie for us.

I guess he doesn’t like snow any better than we do. He said he’s happy if we get only one flake and that’s over in the next county! I’m right with him on that!

I realize children like to play in the snow, young ones and old ones, only for me; it is just added responsibilities. It looks nice before it gets all dirty and it is good for the ground. But still…sigh…

In closing: A Christian is a mind through which Christ thinks, a heart through which Christ loves, a voice through which Christ speaks, a hand through which Christ helps.

How about pretzel turtles for a holiday treat?

Turtles in a Pretzel Tree

24 small pretzel trees

24 vanilla caramels, unwrapped

3/4 cup milk chocolate chips, melted

24 pecan halves, toasted

Heat oven to 300 degrees. Line an extra-large cookie sheet with foil; spray foil with cooking spray. Arrange pretzels one inch apart on cookie sheet. Top each pretzel with one caramel. Bake 5-8 minutes or just until caramels begin to melt.

Remove cookie sheet from oven. Spoon about 1 tsp. melted chocolate onto each caramel; immediately press 1 pecan half onto each. Place cookie sheet in freezer until candy is set, about 10 minutes. Peel candies from foil.

If tree-shaped pretzels are not available, small pretzel twists will work.

Millie Otto of Arthur is a member of the Old Order Amish. Contact her by writing to 1584 CR 2000N, Arthur, IL 61911.

