MY AMISH HOME: Don't forget the cheese at 'lupper'

“And the Lord direct your hearts into the love of God, and into the patient waiting for Christ. Now we command you, brethren, in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ, that ye withdraw yourselves from every brother that walketh disorderly, and not after the tradition which he received us. For yourselves know how ye ought to follow us: for we have behaved not ourselves disorderly among you; neither did we eat any man’s bread for naught; but wrought with labor and travail night and day, that we might not be chargeable to any of you.” 2 Thessalonians 2:5,6,7,8

We are having a break from the broiling temperature of last week. I didn’t mind it too much. I just didn’t work very hard. This past Thursday was the worst, I think. One could work up a sweat just breathing! It cools off pretty much nights now but the tomatoes don’t like that even if it makes for good sleeping!

It is hard to grasp that we are in the seventh month of the year 2021. May the summer stretch on and on…sigh.

We have so many goodies to eat; corn on the cob, tomatoes, peaches, melons, the list goes on. I thought I might be done with beans, but now they are blooming again. So I’ll see what happens. I can always can them for daughter Cynthia. It seems they have a hard time growing beans.

This past Saturday I once again tried multitasking. When will I learn?! Anyway, I had some beans in the fridge that I wanted to can. And I had food to make for Rudy Otto reunion Sunday afternoon/evening.

I got home from work at 12:30. So I decided to do my beans, get those started cooking then we’ll have lunch. I also had to make sure I had here for the grandchildren that would be here Sunday. They had to fend for themselves as we were going to church.

So I had a jumble of thoughts in my head. I needed to make room in the fridge for the food I was fixing. We had some leftover corn and also biscuits. So I decided I’d make fried corn, biscuits and tomato gravy for lunch.

While doing my beans, it hit me. I forgot to get lettuce for the corn chip salad I was making for Sunday. So I had no choice but get on my bike and go to the Health Food store. I’m sure glad they sell some products!

It was 2:30 when I got back. We still need to eat. I decided to go ahead with my menu even if it creates more dishes. That stuff is so good! We called it “lupper.” It was too late for lunch and too early for supper.

Then I had to make my food for the reunion. I had already cooked the eggs so I chopped those and the lettuce, mixed the dressing, but I didn’t mix everything together. I wanted wait till Sunday for that. I made Ritz cracker pudding and put that in the locker. I didn’t use quite all my dishes out of the cabinets! The kitchen was a mess! But I heard a nap calling. I answered!! Then I cleaned up the kitchen. Whew! It looked so much better.

We had our reunion Sunday afternoon/evening. Lots of good fellowship and food. My salad bowl got emptied. Then Monday it hit me! I had forgotten THE CHEESE!! Sigh….

Today when we got home from the workshop, I realized someone had been in our house while we were gone. The calling card was on my desk in the form of a pie. I knew immediately it was one of our good friend Bob’s delicious pies. I wanted to sit right down and devour the whole thing! But I didn’t.

I figured he'd be back. He was but I missed him again. But at least hubby was home and they could visit. I had an appointment with my doctor. I found out after all this time, years, that my leg cramps could come from my thyroid meds. I’m going to try a couple more things and see if it works. If not, my meds might have to be changed.

I have a couple more appointments. GRR!! I want to do something else except gad about on the road.

Tomorrow is a horseshoeing appointment. You all know how I relish those! It’s just I have so much time to dally between the appointment and picking up hubby. I don’t have enough time to come home and then go back. In the time I spend waiting around until it’s time to pick up hubby I could have half the yard mowed. Or at least used the trimmer. I’ll have to this week as I didn’t last week.

But now I need to get this done so I can chore and then make supper. Tonight it will be tomato sandwiches with onion and cheese and fresh peaches. A very summery meal fit for a king!

In closing: The right thing to do isn’t always easy but it is always the right thing.

How about trying this cake. It’s good with meat or along with soup or salad.

Amish Onion Cake

3-4 medium onions, chopped

2 cups cold butter, divided

1 tablespoon poppy seeds

1 ½ teaspoons salt

1 ½ teaspoons paprika

1 teaspoon pepper

4 cups flour

½ cup cornstarch

1 tablespoon baking powder

1 tablespoon sugar

1 tablespoon brown sugar

5 eggs

¾ cup milk

¾ cup sour cream

In a large skillet, cook onions in ½ cup butter over low heat for 10 minutes. Stir in the poppy seeds, salt, paprika, and pepper; cook until golden brown, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat; set aside. In a bowl, combine the flour, cornstarch, baking powder and sugars. Cut in 1 ¼ cups butter until mixture resembles coarse crumbs.

Melt the remaining butter. In a bowl, whisk the eggs, milk, sour cream and the melted butter. Make a well in the dry ingredients; stir in the egg mixture just until moistened. Spread into a greased 10-inch spring-form pan. Spoon onion mixture over the dough. Place the pan on a baking sheet. Bake at 350 degrees for 35-40 minutes or until a toothpick inserted near the center comes out clean. Serve warm.

Yield: 10-12 servings

Millie Otto of Arthur is a member of the Old Order Amish. Contact her by writing to 1584 CR 2000N, Arthur, IL 61911.

